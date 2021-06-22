Minor league baseball: Pain of a no-no was oh so close

Summer just started, but the season’s dog days may already have wilted down the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Jeremy De La Rosa’s lone single saved the FredNats from sustaining a morale-sapping no-hitter at the hands of two Delmarva Shorebirds pitchers Tuesday night, losing the opener of a six-game road series in a 10–0 rout.

Zach Peek (2–2) and Houston Roth combined on the one-hitter. They struck out 15 and issued just two walks, in addition to De La Rosa’s hit.

The Shorebirds’ pitching controlled the FredNats’ lineup from the start. Leadoff batter Viandel Pena fanned four times, while middle-of-the-order regulars J.T. Arruda, Kevin Strohschein and Jeremy Ydens were each punched out twice.

FredNats starter Rodney Theophile (0–4) kept his team in the game, departing after three innings with the Shorebirds leading by just a pair of runs (one was unearned).

Aaron Barrett pitched two innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts in keeping the FredNats close, but the Shorebirds ganged up on Bryan Peña in the sixth inning.

Cristopher Cespedes and Andrew Martinez each hit solo home runs, and a pair of singles and three walks resulted in Delmarva padding its lead by seven runs.

With the loss, the FredNats record falls to 13–30. The team will try to reignite its offense Wednesday when it faces Delmarva in the second game of the series, beginning at 7:05 p.m.