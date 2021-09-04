Minor league baseball: Red Sox answer FredNats' rally, extend their losing streak to four games

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Trailing the host Salem Red Sox 5–1 entering the top of the seventh inning Friday night, the Fredericksburg Nationals scored four runs to knot up the Low-A East game and swing momentum to their side.

Then momentum swung to the other dugout.

The Red Sox pounded reliever Bryan Peña (1–3) for five runs at the bottom of the frame and rolled to a 10–5 victory.

Raudy Read’s three-run homer in the seventh brought the FredNats back after starter Karlos Seijas gave up four runs in the first inning.

First reliever Amos Willingham settled the situation over three innings, and Peña was solid for his first two innings. But his third was a disaster. A two-run RBI single, a double, a wild pitch that allowed a run and other RBI single ended the FredNats’ bid to end a three-game skid.

The teams played late Saturday. They wrap up the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m., with Michael Cuevas (1–7) taking the hill for the FredNats.