Minor league baseball: Red Sox slam door on FredNats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jose Garcia connected for a grand slam, helping the Salem Red Sox break open a 3–3 game and roll to a 8–3 victory over the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night.

Garcia sent a 1-0 pitch from reliever Tyler Schoff (2–3) over the left-center field wall. Tyler Miller’s sacrifice fly in the previous at-bat had given the Red Sox a one-run lead.

The FredNats couldn’t respond in the top of the ninth inning and their record slipped to 34–34.

Jacob Young had two hits and drove in a run while Sammy Infante tripled in another run. Starter Mason Denaburg went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out one.

The teams completed their series with a late-afternoon Sunday game. The FredNats begin a six-game home series with Delmarva on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.