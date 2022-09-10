Minor league baseball: Red Sox's arms check FredNats' offense

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Felix Cepeda (3–4) struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief to help the Salem Red Sox defeat the Fredericksburg Nationals (74–55) 4–2 on Friday night.
The FredNats’ offense had an off-night as three Red Sox pitchers limited the team to just five hits, although one was a two-run homer by catcher Geraldi Diaz. FredNats starter Andry Lara (3–8) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while fanning four.
The teams played late Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll close out the regular season with a 1:05 p.m. contest