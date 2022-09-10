 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor league baseball: Red Sox's arms check FredNats' offense

  • 0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Felix Cepeda (3–4) struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief to help the Salem Red Sox defeat the Fredericksburg Nationals (74–55) 4–2 on Friday night.

The FredNats’ offense had an off-night as three Red Sox pitchers limited the team to just five hits, although one was a two-run homer by catcher Geraldi Diaz. FredNats starter Andry Lara (3–8) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while fanning four.

The teams played late Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll close out the regular season with a 1:05 p.m. contest

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert