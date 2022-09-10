Minor league baseball: Red Sox's arms check FredNats' offense

Felix Cepeda (3–4) struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief to help the Salem Red Sox defeat the Fredericksburg Nationals (74–55) 4–2 on Friday night.

The FredNats’ offense had an off-night as three Red Sox pitchers limited the team to just five hits, although one was a two-run homer by catcher Geraldi Diaz. FredNats starter Andry Lara (3–8) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while fanning four.