Minor league baseball: Rutledge dominates as FredNats pound Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jackson Rutledge was in control on the mound, J.T. Arruda and Jacob Young were solid at the plate and the Fredericksburg Nationals beat the Salem Red Sox 6–1 on Saturday night.

Rutledge, the Washington Nationals’ top draft pick in 2019, showed the big-league team his promise, pitching eight innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Arrunda drove in runs with a double and a sacrifice fly, while Young used a single and a sacrifice fly to knock in his runs.

Sunday’s series-closing game was postponed by rain; no makeup date was announced at Free Lance–Star press time. The FredNats (54–41) begin a road series at the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, North Carolina, on Tuesday.