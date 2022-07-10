Minor league baseball: Saenz, FredNats cap series with Hillcats with Sunday victory

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals got a command performance from starting pitcher Dustin Saenz as they capped a six-game series with the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats with a 7–2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Saenz (4–1) cruised through six innings, allowing no runs and striking out four at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. He wavered in the seventh, allowing a run, but reliever Tyler Schoff stamped out the Hillcat rally.

Jacob Young cracked a fourth-inning, two-run home run and added two hits while Jeremy De La Rosa (.315) kept up his torrid hitting with a double, a single and two runs driven in.

After a day off Monday, the FredNats (46–35) will begin a road series Tuesday with the Augusta Greenjackets in North Augusta, South Carolina.