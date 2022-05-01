Minor league baseball: Saenz handcuffs Riverdogs in leading Frednats to victory

Drew Milas drove in two runs and Dustin Saenz struck out five in leading the the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 6–1 victory over the Charleston Riverdogs in a Carolina League game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Saturday.

Saenz (2–0) was in command over six innings, limiting Charleston to one run on six hits and one walk.

He got all the runs he would need when Milas singled to left field in the third inning, driving in Jacob Young and Jake Sullivan.

Young and Brady House hit run-scoring doubles in the fourth to expand the FredNats' lead.

Reliever Tyler Schoff retired six straight batters, including three strikeouts, to lock up the win for Fredericksburg.

Following completion of Sunday night's series finale between the two team, the FredNats (14–6) will embark on a six-game road series with the Lynchburg Hillcats (11–10), beginning Tuesday.