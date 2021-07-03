Minor league baseball: Salem Red Sox at Fredericksburg Nationals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shane Drohan pitched five innings of one-run ball to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 9–2 victory over the host Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday night.

Drohan (2–1) limited the FredNats to four hits and one walk while striking out five.

He got plenty of early help from the Red Sox offense, which posted three- and four-run innings to give him a 7–1 lead to work with by the bottom of the fourth inning.

Rodney Theophile (0–5) didn’t have such fortune in the fifth game of the series. Stephen Scott hit a two-run homer off him in the first inning, followed by Alex Erro’s RBI single.

He kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard in the second and third innings, but Nick Yorke and Stephen Scott drove in fourth-inning runs with a double and single, respectively. An error by first baseman Kevin Strohschein and a wild pitch by reliever Matt Merrill added to the damage. Only four of the seven runs charged to Theophile over 3 2/3 innings were earned.

The teams will conclude the series Sunday at 4:05 p.m.