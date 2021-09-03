 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor league baseball: Salem sweeps a doubleheader from FredNats
0 comments

Minor league baseball: Salem sweeps a doubleheader from FredNats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The homestanding Salem Red Sox won a twinbill with the Fredericksburg Nationals (37–67) on Thursday, posting 13–1 and 7–6 victories.

In the regular scheduled game, FredNats starter Jackson Rutledge (1–2) lasted for only 1 1/3 innings as the Red Sox hammered him for six runs on four hits and a walk. The bullpen couldn’t contain the damage, allowing a further seven runs on seven hits and three walks.

Meanwhile, Salem starter Shane Drohan (6–3) was in control, keeping the FredNats off the scoreboard, save for Jose Sanchez’s RBI double in the fifth. Drohan allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine. Jacob Webb tossed two shutout innings in relief to close out the seven-inning game.

The FredNats were more competitive in the makeup game from Tuesday’s washout. The team posted one run in each inning except the fourth, as Jeremy De La Rosa homered, doubled and drove in three runs while Juan Paulino drove in two runs on three hits.

Leading 6–5 in the bottom of the seventh, Fredericksburg handed the ball to reliever Cole Quintanilla to salvage the split. Quintanilla (0–1, BS, 1) allowed a walk, a single, a wild pitch and then another walk to load the bases. Nicholas Northcut’s sacrifice fly knotted the game at 6 apiece, and then after an intentional walk, Jonathan Diaz’s walkoff single to left field handed the victory to the Red Sox.

The teams played late Friday. The series resumes Saturday with two games scheduled, including a makeup of Wednesday’s game that was postponed by rain.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Fishing report

RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the tropical storm moving up the coast will make the bite tri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert