Minor league baseball: Salem sweeps a doubleheader from FredNats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The homestanding Salem Red Sox won a twinbill with the Fredericksburg Nationals (37–67) on Thursday, posting 13–1 and 7–6 victories.

In the regular scheduled game, FredNats starter Jackson Rutledge (1–2) lasted for only 1 1/3 innings as the Red Sox hammered him for six runs on four hits and a walk. The bullpen couldn’t contain the damage, allowing a further seven runs on seven hits and three walks.

Meanwhile, Salem starter Shane Drohan (6–3) was in control, keeping the FredNats off the scoreboard, save for Jose Sanchez’s RBI double in the fifth. Drohan allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine. Jacob Webb tossed two shutout innings in relief to close out the seven-inning game.

The FredNats were more competitive in the makeup game from Tuesday’s washout. The team posted one run in each inning except the fourth, as Jeremy De La Rosa homered, doubled and drove in three runs while Juan Paulino drove in two runs on three hits.