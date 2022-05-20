 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor league baseball: Shorebirds do damage early, hold off FredNats for win

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Delmarva Shorebirds posted a first-inning, four-run lead on the Fredericksburg Nationals and held on for a 4–3 victory Thursday night in Salisbury, Maryland.

The Shorebirds hammered FredNats starter Rodney Theophile (3–1) early, driving in all its runs with a double and a single.

The FredNats cut the deficit in half in the third inning, thanks to back-to-back sacrifice flies by Brady House and Steven Williams. House drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, but the FredNats (19–16) could get no closer.

Pitching dominated the game as both teams managed just five hits each.

The teams played late Friday. The series will continue with an afternoon game Saturday, with first pitch at 2:05 p.m.

