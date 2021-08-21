Minor league baseball: Shorebirds rout FredNats, 17-1

FROM STAFF REPORTS

When Jordy Barley gave the Fredericksburg Nationals a first-inning 1–0 lead by scoring on a fielder’s choice, it looked early Friday night the team might snap its losing skid to Delmarva.

The Shorebirds were quick to dash that notion.

Delmarva pounded FredNats starter Rodney Theophile over the next two innings and the Shorebirds rolled to an 17–1 victory.

Ryne Ogren’s three-run home run with two outs in the first inning set the tone for Delmarva’s offense, which totaled 13 hits. Billy Cook drove in four runs with a double and two singles.

Theophile (2–10) gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two. His ERA rose to 3.97.

Meanwhile, the FredNats couldn’t rattle Jake Lyons (3–3) after the first inning. Lyons kept Fredericksburg silent for six innings, fanning eight while giving up three hits and a walk. Rickey Ramirez closed out the game with three no-hit innings.

The teams’ Saturday game ended after Free Lance–Star press time. The FredNats (33–61) will close out the road series with a 5:05 p.m. game Sunday.