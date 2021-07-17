Minor league baseball: Strohschein & Co. carry Frednats past Hillcats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Kevin Strohschein hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs, Jake Randa drove in three runs and the Fredericksburg Nationals routed the homestanding Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night.

The FredNats’ offense came roaring back to life after being held to two runs in Friday’s game.

Fredericksburg starting pitcher Seth Romero struck out six Hillcats in his four innings of work. He allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk. First reliever Matt Merrill (1–1) got the victory with a scoreless fifth inning.

The FredNats knocked around Hillcats starter Juan Zapata (1–2) in the first inning. Ricardo Mendez drove in two runs with a double to center and then scored on Junior Martina’s single to right. Strohschein then scorched a line drive over the left field wall to put Fredericksburg up 5–0.

After Lynchburg cut the deficit to three, Strohschein drove in another run with a third-inning RBI single, then Randa scored on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.

Strohschein knocked in his final run of the night with a grounder that a lane to left field in the fifth inning. Randa followed with a two-run single to push the lead to 10–2, enough cushion for the FredNats’ bullpen.

The teams will close out their Low-A East series Sunday, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.