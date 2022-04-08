Minor league baseball: Talented roster expected to make Fredericksburg Nationals exciting to watch

It’s an exciting time to be a farmhand toiling in the Washington Nationals organization. An exodus of talent (see: Scherzer, Max and Turner, Trea) at the big-league level might signal a rebuilding year in D.C., but it also means that the future could be here sooner than you think.

How soon?

The Fredericksburg Nationals kicked off their 2022 season Friday night on the road against the Delmarva Shorebirds. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the FredNats will play their home opener at the recently-christened Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

“We have a lot of up-and-coming guys,” said first-year FredNats manager Jake Lowery. “We’ve had pretty good last few years of drafts, so you’ll be able to see those guys on the field this year.”

There are plenty of new faces, starting with Lowery, a Virginia native and James Madison University graduate who worked with much of his current roster last season in the Florida Complex League.

“It’s very special for me,” said Lowery of returning to his home state. “To have my family here and be able to see them on every off day.”

FredNats fans will be afforded an early glimpse of the top position player prospect in the Nationals organization. Shortstop Brady House, who was taken in the first round of last year’s MLB draft at age 18, begins his first season of professional baseball after hitting .322 last summer with the FCL Nationals.

“He’s a first-round talent and a special guy, and I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Lowery said.

While House is undoubtedly the team’s highest-profile prospect, De Jon Watson, who was named Washington’s director of player development in November, is intrigued by a number of players who will start the year in Low-A Fredericksburg.

“I think this roster is a pretty exciting roster in general,” Watson said. “There’s some interesting talent blended amongst it, some guys that will be fun to watch. Play with a little pace.”

The FredNats starting rotation will be anchored by left-handed Dustin Sainz and righties Brendan Collins, Andry Lara and Rodney Theophile. Joel Hanrahan, a former Nationals closer, takes over as Fredericksburg’s pitching coach.

Defensive enthusiasts might want to remember the name Yoander Rivero. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Venezuelan will split his time between second base and shortstop.

“He has some of the purest hands you’ll ever see in professional baseball,” Watson said.

This year’s FredNats roster features 20 players who made at least one appearance for the team last season. That includes 2021 draft additions Brandon Bossiere and Jacob Young, who were taken in the third and seventh rounds, respectively.

It shouldn’t be difficult to start better than last season, when the FredNats blundered to a historically inept 0–15 mark early on in their inaugural campaign. Mediocre results across all four minor league levels in 2021 prompted the Nationals to re-evaluate their balance between development and day-to-day outcomes.

“Obviously development is number one, but at the end of the day we want to win ballgames,” Lowery said. “We want to win series, we want to build winning–type players throughout the system.”

