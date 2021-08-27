Minor league baseball: Theophile, Paulino help FredNats down Mudcats

Hard-luck Fredericksburg Nationals starting pitcher Rodney Theophile was in sharp form Thursday night, checking the Carolina Mudcats to one run over five innings as the FredNats earned a razor-thin 3–2 victory.

Theophile (3–10) limited the Mudcats to six hits and four walks while striking out four. He limited the damage in a second-inning bases-loaded situation to one run—Alex Hall's RBI single to right. Theophile lowered his ERA to 5.58.

The FredNats got all three runs in the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Viandel Pena and Juan Paulino. Paulino's line shot to right field drove in two runs.

Amos Willingham surrendered a solo home run from Mike Wilson in the seventh but otherwise was steady over two innings to earn the hold. Troy Stainbrook posted his second save, striking out four in two innings of work.

The FredNats (35–64) and Mudcats played late Friday. The teams play Saturday at 6:05 p.m., with the FredNats sending Karlo Seijas (3–12) against Michele Vassalotti (5–6).