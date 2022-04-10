Minor League baseball: Victory over Shorebirds helps FredNats take first series of season

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Four pitchers combined to toss a shutout as the Fredericksburg Nationals claimed their opening series of the season, defeating the host Delmarva Shorebirds 7–0 in the rubber game Sunday afternoon.

Karlo Seijas got his first victory of the year with four innings of stellar relief work, limiting the Shorebirds to two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Andry Lara started the game for the FredNats, going three innings with two strikeouts.

Yoander Rivero doubled, singled twice and scored a pair of runs while Jacob Young tripled twice and scored once.

The FredNats (2–1) will host the Carolina Mudcats in the season home opener on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game

FredNats 18,Shorebirds 5

Brady House hit a two-run home run, two singles and drove in four runs to pace the FredNats to their first victory of the season on Saturday night.

Jeremy De La Rosa drove in three runs with a double and a pair of hits while Young tripled, singled twice and scored three times. As a team, the FredNats cranked out 17 hits on Shorebird pitching.

Riggs Threadgill (1–0) got the victory with 2 1/3 innings of relief. FredNats start Daniel Saenz allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight.