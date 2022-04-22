Minor league baseball: Williams, Ribalta lift FredNats over Cannon Ballers in 10th inning

Steven Williams' single in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run as the Fredericksburg Nationals pulled out a 5–4 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday night.

Williams drove Frander Veras' 2–1 pitch into center field, scoring Branden Boissiere, who started from second base under minor league extra-inning rules.

FredNats reliever Orlando Ribalta—also inheriting a Cannon Ballers' baserunner at second to start the frame—retired the side in order to preserve the win.

Viandel Pena homered, singled and scored twice to pace the FredNats' offense. Brady House drove in two runs with two singles while T.J. White doubled in a run.

FredNats starter Rodney Theophile allowed three runs on hits and three walks while striking out seven in his six innings of work. After the Cannon Ballers knotted the game at 4–4 off reliever Peyton Glavine, Jack Sinclair came on to provide 1 2/3 innings of no-hit, no-run work, earning him his first victory of the season.

The teams played their fourth game of the series Friday night. Dustin Saenz (1–0) is scheduled to start for the FredNats in Saturday night's game.