Minor league baseball: Wood Ducks' pitching is too much for FredNats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Ryan Garcia threw five innings of no-hit ball and the Down East Wood Ducks cruised to 6–0 shutout of the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

Garcia (1–2) struck out four and the FredNats could manage only one hit off two Wood Ducks relievers at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

JoJo Blackmon hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field, to help send FredNats starter Jose Atencio to the showers. Atencio (3–2) gave up six hits and six runs over 4 2/3 innings.

On Saturday night, the FredNats beat the Wood Ducks 6–4. Geraldi Diaz and T.J. White his solo homers while Tyler Schoff earned his fifth win of the season.

The FredNats (66–53) begin a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.