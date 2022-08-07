Minor league baseball: Wood Ducks take series-ender with FredNats on walkoff home run

Pinch-hitter Abimelec Ortiz crushed a Brendan Collins pitch over the center field wall with one out in the bottom of the ninth to carry the Down East Wood Ducks to a 4–3 walkoff victory over the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals in the series-ender Sunday.

It marked the first blown save of the season for Collins (3–2). Will Frizzell homered, singled and drove in two runs for the FredNats.

On Saturday night, the FredNats defeated the Wood Ducks 3–0. Starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge (5–5) limited Down East to four hits and one walk over five innings, strike out six batters on the night.

The FredNats return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday night to begin a home series with the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.