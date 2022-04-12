Minor league baseball: Young FredNats show fans their potential in home-opener victory

Prior to first pitch of Tuesday’s Fredericksburg Nationals home opener, team chairman Art Silber stood behind home plate and articulated the closest thing to a mission statement for minor league baseball.

“We get to see them now,” Silber told the sellout crowd. “We get to see them develop.”

Welcome to Virginia Credit Union Stadium, where coming attractions are the main feature. And, if the first week of the Low-A East season is any indication, the “kids” are alright.

Jeremy De La Rosa launched a two-run home run to right field as the FredNats continued their torrid start to the 2022 season with a 6–2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night.

FredNats starting pitcher Bryan Caceres struck out eight in five innings of work before giving way to Peyton Glavine (yes, that Glavine). The slender lefty with big-league DNA kept the Mudcats off balance in two frames of scoreless relief.

Coming off their first shutout of the season, a 7–0 blanking of Delmarva, four FredNats pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing only three hits.

The Mudcats (3–0) struck first, plating two runs in the top of the first. Fredericksburg scratched back one run on Brady’s House’s third-inning double and used a four-run fourth inning to pull away for good.

House, regarded as the top position player prospect in the Washington Nationals organization, boosted his average to .529. The 2021 first-round pick from Winder, Ga., finished his day 3 for 5 and played blemish-less defense at shortstop.

Prior to last week, a bulk of the FredNats’ youthful roster had never played a professional night game, and certainly not before a raucous home crowd like the one that turned out for Tuesday’s opener.

“There’s privilege in the pressure,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “In the minor leagues, these [environments] are what you live for. Not every field draws like Fredericksburg does. You can’t beat it.”

For a sport that’s predicated on the future, it should come as no surprise that Lowery didn’t dwell on the FredNats’ 0–15 start in 2021. In fact, he didn’t even mention it.

Fredericksburg (3–1) will look to keep up the momentum when the six-game series continues today at 11:05 a.m.

For the second straight year, Spotsylvania County residents Kristen and Jeffry Sterner staked out their place in line for the opener. They arrived at the ballpark’s threshold at noon, five hours before gates opened to the public.

Their only sustenance during that time? A 2-for-1 Sheetz hot dog special.

“We grew up on minor league ball, and we love it,” said Jeffrey Sterner, who moved to the area in 2013. “There’s nothing like it.”

