Minor league baseball: Young, Lara power FredNats past Hillcats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jacob Young homered and tripled, Andry Lara pitched five innings of one-run ball and the Fredericksburg Nationals defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 4–1 in the fourth contest of their six-game series Friday night.

Lara (2–4) allowed seven hits and no walks while striking out five. He got the runs he needed for his second win when Young crushed his solo shot to left field in the first inning and Leandro Emiliani’s single scored Jeremy De La Rosa in the fourth.

De La Rosa’s double in the eighth drove in Luis Durango with an insurance run. De La Rosa then capped the scoring when he reached home on a wild pitch.

Following Saturday’s late contest, the FredNats (44–35) and Hillcats will wrap up their series with a 1:35 p.m. game Sunday.

