Minor league baseball

FROM STAFF REPORTS

When Jake Randa drilled an 0–1 pitch to left field for a one-out, ninth-inning double late Sunday afternoon, many among the nearly 5,000 spectators at Fredericksburg Stadium thought the FredNats might rally for an Independence Day victory.

It was not to be. Salem reliever Cody Scroggins struck out Jose Sanchez on four pitches, then got Kevin Strohschein to pop up on the first pitch he saw to preserve a 4–3 Red Sox victory.

Salem scored all its runs off singles and a sacrifice fly to take a 4–1 in the sixth inning.

Ricardo Mendez’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth and Strohschein’s RBI double in the seventh trimmed the deficit to one run. Mendez scored the FredNats’ initial run on a fourth-inning solo homer.

Robert Kwiatkowski (6–0) earned the win for Salem with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Carlos Romero (0–2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 4 1/3 innings.

The FredNats will begin a home series with Kannapolis on Tuesday.