Minor league baseball:

  • 0

PELICANS ‘ACE QUIETS FREDNATS

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ offense had been humming recently. Then it ran into Luis Devers.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitcher silenced the FredNats’ bats through six innings Friday in a 3–0 Pelicans victory. Devers (8–3) allowed no runs on five hits while striking out nine. Alredo Zarraga closed out the seven-inning game with a three-out final inning.

FredNats starter Dustin Saenz (2–1) allowed a sole run in three innings while striking out two.

After Saturday’s late game, the teams close out their series Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mason Denaburg (0–1) takes the mound for the FredNats (31–30).

Tags

