Minor league baseball:

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For once, offense wasn’t the problem for the struggling Fredericksburg Nationals. A team that has scored only nine runs in its previous five games got in the groove at the plate Sunday afternoon, driving in eight runs on 11 hits.

But while the FredNats’ bats heated up, the relief pitching cooled off. The Salem Red Sox broke up a 7–6 slim lead with six late-inning, unanswered runs and rolled to 14–8 win at the Fredericksburg stadium.

Braian Fernandez’s sixth-inning double scored Landon Dieterich and Geraldi Diaz, narrowing the Red Sox’s lead to one run. But relievers Tanner Driskill and Troy Stainbrook couldn’t keep the FredNats close, allowing back-to-back three-run innings.

Geraldi Diaz had three hits and scored a run while Allen Berrios had two hits and drove in two runs for Fredericksburg. Tomás Alastre (0–1) took the loss, surrending three runs on three hits.

Gilberto Jimenez, Wil Dalton and Nicholas Northcut homered for Salem. Devon Roedahl (1–0) allowed one run on two hits over two innings.

The FredNats (1–17) hit the road for a six-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C., starting Tuesday.