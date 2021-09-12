Minor league baseball:

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Billy Cook’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Delmarva the lead against the Fredericksburg Nationals and reliever Daniel Lloyd made it stand up, striking out the side to ensure a Shorebirds’ 4–3 win on Sunday.

Jacob Young’s sacrifice bunt at the top of the eighth helped the visiting Frednats knot up the game at 3–3. But Michael Kirian (0–1) allowed two hits, including Cook’s. Lloyd then fanned in succession Branden Boissiere, Onix Vega and Jose Sánchez.

Sánchez earlier crushed a two-run home run. FredNats starter Jackson Rutledge allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking our four over four innings.

The FredNats (40–74) will begin its final home series of the season Tuesday against Lynchburg.

Saturday’s game

Shorebirds 9, Frednats 7

Trailing the Shorebirds by three runs at the top of the ninth inning, the FredNats used a Boissiere RBI single to narrow the gap to 9–7. There were two men on and one out, giving the FredNats a chance of tying up the game.