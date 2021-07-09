Minor league: FredNats vs. Kannapolis in doubleheader

FROM STAFF REPORTS

When Thursday’s Kannapolis–Fredericksburg minor league game was suspended early due to rain, the FredNats players were given an unexpected night off. By late Friday night, the players probably wished the game was completed on time Thursday.

Picking up where they left off, 3–0 in the middle of the second inning, the Cannon Ballers tacked on 11 more runs to roll to an easy 14–2 Low-A East victory.

Bryan Ramos and DJ Gladney each drove in two runs with home runs and Caberea Weaver drove in three runs with a double and single. The Cannon Ballers totaled 15 hits.

FredNats pitcher Michael Cuevas (0–2) took the loss even though his start was ended a day earlier. He surrendered three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two. Relievers Bryan Peña and Matt Merrill were rocked for four runs each in the subsequent innings.

Jackson Cluff and Junior Martina had two hits each for the FredNats. Martinez and Ricardo Méndez each scored.