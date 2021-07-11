 Skip to main content
Minor league: Kannapolis at FredNats
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Mitchell Parker is discovering that even in low-Single A ball, teams are quick to learn an ace’s tendencies on the mound.

The Fredericksburg Nationals pitcher who started the year so strong saw his record drop to 3–7 on Sunday when he let a slim FredNats lead slip away. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers closed out the series at the FredNats stadium with a 6–3 victory.

Jose Sanchez put the FredNats up 1–0 with first-inning solo shot, and starter Seth Romero pitched shutout ball for four innings, limiting Kannapolis to four hits while striking out three.

Pitching in relief, Parker surrendered Victor Torres’ RBI single and Jose Rodriguez’ two-run home run in the fifth inning. Parker’s throwing error in the sixth led to another Cannon Ballers’ score.

Ricardo Mendez kept the FredNats close with a two-run double in the fifth. But Luis Mieses’ solo home run and an RBI single from Samil Polanco gave Kannapolis the insurance runs needed to secure the victory.

After a day off Monday, the FredNats (19–41) begin a road series at Lynchburg, beginning Tuesday night.

