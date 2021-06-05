Minor leagues: Delmarva vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

Sloppy glove work put the Fredericksburg Nationals in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of Saturday as they dropped the fifth of a six-game home series with the Delmarva Shorebirds, 7–3.

FredNats starter Mitchell Parker (2–3) departed after 2 2/3 innings as the Shorebirds built a 5–0 lead. Parker, who struck out seven, was charged for only two of those runs.

After surrendering a first-inning solo home run to Mason Janvrin and a second-inning RBI single to Darell Hernaiz, Parker watched as the Shorebirds scored three runs in the third inning on a passed ball and an infield throwing error.

The FredNats tried to get back into the game in the bottom half of the third as Jose Sanchez scored on a fielder’s choice and Cole Daily drove in Viandel Pena with a single to right field.

Janvrin extended Delmarva’s lead to 6–2 with a run-scoring triple in the fifth. Geraldi Diaz got the FredNats closer with a seventh-inning solo home run, but Trevor Kehe sealed the Shorebirds’ win with an RBI double in the ninth.

The teams close out the series Sunday with a contest starting at 1:35 p.m.