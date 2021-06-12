Minor leagues: Fredericksburg Nationals vs. Salem Red Sox

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Mitchell Parker threw six shutout innings while Jake Randa and Jackson Coutts each drove in two runs as the Fredericksburg Nationals blanked the homestanding Salem Red Sox 7–0 Saturday in a makeup of Friday’s rain-postponed game.

In the regularly scheduled night game, the Red Sox earned a split of the day with a 6–4 victory.

Parker limited the Red Sox to three hits and no walks while striking out five. Parker is now 3–3 on the year and his ERA dropped to 2.70. Tomás Alastre closed out the seventh and final inning.

Randa and Coutts each clubbed doubles, as did Ricardo Méndez (three hits) and Viandel Pena (two runs scored). All told, the FredNats had 12 hits in the game.

In the nightcap, the Frednats took an early 1–0 lead on Jake Boone’s single to left field that scored Jose Sanchez. Boone would add to his RBI total with a fourth- inning sacrifice fly as the game entered the fifth knotted at 2–2.

Back-to-back singles from Sanchez and Braian Fernandez gave the FredNats a 4–2 lead, but the Red Sox responded by tagging reliever Lief Strom (1–4) for four unanswered runs to put the game away.

The FredNats (11–24). will close out the series with the Red Sox Sunday at 4:05 p.m. before returning home to start a six-game series Tuesday with the Lynchburg Hillcats