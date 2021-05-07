MLB: King George native Paulsen gets surprise crack at Nationals color commentary

Grant Paulsen is a radio host, an occupation that requires little more of his appearance than compliance with public decency statutes. So when the King George native received a call late Friday night offering him the side-gig of a career—the chance to fill in as color commentator for a pair of Washington Nationals television broadcasts that weekend—there was just one problem.

He didn’t have a suit.

“I had to get my brother on the line, who luckily also likes to eat and not work out very often,” Paulsen said in a phone interview.

Shortly after midnight Paulsen called his brother Ryan, who drove up from Woodbridge at 6:30 a.m. to drop off the business attire. Suddenly in the market for a men’s haircut, Paulsen staked out a Lorton barber shop in order to snag the first open chair when it opened at 8 a.m.

Presentable at long last, Paulsen went live for MASN’s broadcast of Washington’s 7—2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon. His previous broadcasting experience consisted entirely of play-by-play; color was a different beast entirely.

“I knew that there was going to be somebody sitting at home going, ‘Why is Grant Paulsen doing this?’” he said.