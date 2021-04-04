New talents showcase skills as Dominion Raceway opens 2021 season

Dominion Raceway in Thornburg opened its season Saturday night with seven divisions in action, but only two of those divisions saw last year's points champion return to defend their title.

Doug Barnes took the checkered flag in the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Model class after starting fourth. John Goin took the early lead from pole sitter Cole Bruce, but after a few cautions, Barnes put his machine out front after 27 laps and was never challenged after that. Conner Jones came home second and Goin third.

The Trucking Thunder Virginia Racer Late models class will probably have a new champion as last years points winner, Zack Lightfoot, has moved on to run Late models full time elsewhere. Ryan Matthews, in his first race in the class, started fourth and took the checkered flag. Richard Storm got caught up in an incident early, but battled back for a second place finish and new comer to the class Mike Ganoe came home third.

Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks class defending champion Gary Burke started on the pole but finished fourth. Dan Rogers got his first win of the year with Richard Powers coming home second and fastest qualifier Bobby Curtis came home Third.