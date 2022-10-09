 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL: Commanders Report Card

Quarterback

C Carson Wentz threw for 359 yards and two TDs but couldn't convert when it mattered.

Running backs

D Brian Robinson's return was inspiring, but he and Antonio Gibson combined for just 28 yards.

Receivers

A– Dyami Brown sparkled while filling in for Jahan Dotson with two long touchdown receptions.

Offensive line

D– Guard Andrew Norvell struggled mightily on a day of multiple penalties and breakdowns.

Defensive line

B+ Montez Sweat emerged from his funk with two sacks, but Derrick Henry gained 102 yards.

Linebackers

B Cole Holcolmb was busy with 15 tackles on a day when Henry and the Titans controlled the clock.

Secondary

C+ Cornerback William Jackson was benched, but this unit didn't suffer any major breakdowns.

Special teams

C– Joey Slye still hasn't missed a kick, but the Titans won the battle of field position.

Coaching

D Scott Turner's reputation for innovation has taken a hit, and Rivera made some questionable decisions.

—Steve DeShazo

