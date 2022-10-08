NFL: Three keys to the Titans/Commanders game

TITANS (-2.5) at COMMANDERS (1 P.M., CBS)

1. HERE’S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON

Washington’s struggling offense has been desperately seeking an antidote; could it come in the form of rookie running back Brian Robinson? The third-round draft pick impressed Commanders coaches before being shot in his leg in a carjacking attempt on Aug. 28. He’s made a remarkable recovery, practiced this week and could be activated Sunday. His hard-running style could give a boost to an offense that has scored just one first-half touchdown in its three-game losing streak and ranks last in the NFL in points differential (-34). It also could reduce the heat on beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz and a banged-up offense that will be missing right tackle Sam Cosmi and rookie receiver Jahan Dotson.

2. WANT CATCHUP WITH THAT?

In stark contrast to Washington’s first-half offensive struggles is Tennessee’s early-game efficiency. The Titans are the first team since the 2011 Patriots to score touchdowns on their first possession in each of their first four games of a season, and they have gotten points on their first three drives in each of their past three games. Given the Commanders’ tendency to fall behind and never catch up, they’ll need to halt Tennessee’s streaks. The Titans can be a particularly difficult team to play catchup against, since former NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry can control the ball and the clock. His former Alabama teammates, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, have the challenge of stopping him.

3. FUMBLIN’, STUMBLIN’

Team dysfunction is at it again. Coach Ron Rivera got testy with reporters in discussing his team’s three-game skid, and Wentz is getting as much heat from social media as from opposing pass rushers. Plus, owner Daniel Snyder continues to scapegoat former team president Bruce Allen, even as Congress and the NFL investigate his behavior. All of this hangs over an injury-stricken team that desperately needs a win and a fan base whose enthusiasm continues to erode. It’s not a recipe for success.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Titans 27, Commanders 16

—Steve DeShazo