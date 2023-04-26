RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaberof the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad bite is winding down. The better bite is holding in deeper water. Striped bass are still plentiful for catch and release. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass have moved into shallower waters and can be caught from the Interstate 95 bridge to past Port Royal.
POTOMAC RIVER: Catfish, catfish, catfish — they are everywhere in the Potomac, Machodoc Creek Marina in King George (machodoccreekmarina.com) reports. Cut bait is recommended to attract and land the big guys. A few decent-size white perch are navigating the river, but anglers will need to toss back a number of small ones before they hook the keepers. Rockfish are starting to move back down the river from their spawning reaches; it's still catch-and-release rules for the stripers. Water temperatures are hovering in the low-60s.
People are also reading…
LAKE ANNA: Michael O'Malley of High Point Marina (highpoint@highpointmarina.com) reports the batch of largemouth bass spawning is complete, with females having pulled off the beds and feeding heavily, especially at the lower end of the lake. The males staying in shallow water protecting the fry. To catch your limit, fish aggressively, covering lots of water from 2'-10' deep. Suspending jerkbaits (hard or soft body) and working slow-sinking Spro swimbaits along with Senkos has been productive. The topwater action has been very good early and late in the day, particularly by using buzzbaits and poppers. The upper end still has spawners, so use creature-type baits in spawning areas 3'-12’ deep, hula grubs, baby brushhogs and crawfish. Grass beds at the Splits and up lake in the North Anna have been producing some great catches. The stripers are still scattered all over the lake, but the best producing areas are from the Splits to the bridges. The spawn is over and the fish are moving back down lake. Pull planner boards rigged with live bait over flats, points and humps in water less than 20 feet. As the water warms to above 75*, the fish will convert to smaller baits and also retreat to deeper flats where they will school in large numbers. Now is a good time to catch fish on top water (in low light conditions) on lures like Pencil Poppers, Redfins, Spooks and chuggars. Hit the main lake points early and late in the day. Crappie have spawned and are headed for deeper waters (10 to 20 feet). Rock ledges, brush piles and bridge pilings will hold catchable fish. Crappie may not be as easy to catch when they were shallow, but once you locate them they will be schooled in larger numbers. Traditional small jigs tipped with small tubes and grubs long with small and medium minnows work well. The water temperature is in the low 70’s.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the mid- to upper-60s and clear with bass and crappie winding up their spawning. Bass are feeding up on baitfish. Some topwater action in lowlight periods and slow-moving soft plastics during midday will attract the bass to bite. The crappie bite remains strong using live minnows and jigs in shallow brush. A few nice walleye were caught this week using live bait.