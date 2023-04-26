LAKE ANNA: Michael O'Malley of High Point Marina (highpoint@highpointmarina.com) reports the batch of largemouth bass spawning is complete, with females having pulled off the beds and feeding heavily, especially at the lower end of the lake. The males staying in shallow water protecting the fry. To catch your limit, fish aggressively, covering lots of water from 2'-10' deep. Suspending jerkbaits (hard or soft body) and working slow-sinking Spro swimbaits along with Senkos has been productive. The topwater action has been very good early and late in the day, particularly by using buzzbaits and poppers. The upper end still has spawners, so use creature-type baits in spawning areas 3'-12’ deep, hula grubs, baby brushhogs and crawfish. Grass beds at the Splits and up lake in the North Anna have been producing some great catches. The stripers are still scattered all over the lake, but the best producing areas are from the Splits to the bridges. The spawn is over and the fish are moving back down lake. Pull planner boards rigged with live bait over flats, points and humps in water less than 20 feet. As the water warms to above 75*, the fish will convert to smaller baits and also retreat to deeper flats where they will school in large numbers. Now is a good time to catch fish on top water (in low light conditions) on lures like Pencil Poppers, Redfins, Spooks and chuggars. Hit the main lake points early and late in the day. Crappie have spawned and are headed for deeper waters (10 to 20 feet). Rock ledges, brush piles and bridge pilings will hold catchable fish. Crappie may not be as easy to catch when they were shallow, but once you locate them they will be schooled in larger numbers. Traditional small jigs tipped with small tubes and grubs long with small and medium minnows work well. The water temperature is in the low 70’s.