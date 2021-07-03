Peppersack, Shattuck fulfill quest, will compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games

When Joey Peppersack was born, he suffered from a condition known as tibial hemimelia.
The deformity is usually associated with lower extremity issues and other organ malfunctions.
For Peppersack, it resulted in the amputation of his right leg when he was 4 years old.
“It’s shaped pretty much everything in my life,” Peppersack said of being an amputee. “Waking up in the morning to brush your teeth having one leg makes it harder to see the mirror. Cooking is harder. I didn’t go to school. I was home-schooled. I was in and out of the hospital so much. But I learned to adapt.”
Peppersack has not only adapted, he’s thrived.
The Hopewell native began swimming at age 9 and was named Virginia’s Disability Swimmer of the Year in 2014.
He competes for the University of Mary Washington swim team and recently earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic squad, which will compete in Tokyo Aug. 24–Sept. 5.
Peppersack is joined on the team by former Mary Washington coach Zach Shattuck, who is eligible to compete in the games because of dwarfism.
Peppersack and Shattuck narrowly missed qualifying for the Rio Paralympics in 2012.
“This is my first Games and it is super exciting,” Peppersack said. “I’m still trying to get used to the feeling of being a Paralympian. It’s incredible. I wouldn’t have made it without all the support from my teammates, my parents and my coaches. I’m really thankful for it.”
One of those coaches is Mary Washington swim coach Justin Anderson.
Anderson is a UMW graduate who went on to coach at Frostburg State in Maryland. He recruited Peppersack to FSU, but the swimmer chose to compete at UMW.
Anderson was thrilled when he was hired at his alma mater and was finally able to mentor Peppersack.
He said Peppersack has proven capable of holding his own against his able-bodied teammates and opponents.
He competed in backstroke and middle distance events for the Eagles. He wears a prosthetic leg but doesn’t compete with it.
“If you don’t have arms, you’re swimming without arms. If you don’t have legs, you’re swimming without legs,” Anderson said. “So there’s nothing to aid them or assist them with whatever their disability might be.”
Anderson said Peppersack’s work ethic and contagious enthusiasm makes him successful. He said the attitude spreads to his teammates, who refuse to make excuses for Peppersack as they challenge him to live up to his potential. Anderson said Peppersack makes up for his lack of leg kick with a strong upper body.
“Joey is really, really talented,” Anderson said. “Right now he’s [in the top 10] in the world for the 100 backstroke for his Paralympic classification. He’s set a couple of American records in the 200 free and the 100 IM and has times that are definitely competitive with his able-bodied peers.”
When Anderson was at FSU he coached Shattuck, who later joined his staff at UMW.
Shattuck didn’t coach the Eagles this past season. Instead, last fall, he headed to Colorado Springs to train at the Olympic Training Center. He was joined by Peppersack in May.
Shattuck, who stands 4-foot-6, said his goal is not only to compete for a medal, but to demonstrate to other adult males with similar height that they should live without limits.
“It gave me a chip on my shoulder,” Shattuck said of dwarfism. “It made me want to do my best and compete at the highest level possible to set the standard for all the dwarfs out there. All I want to do is inspire the next generation and get more dwarf athletes into the Paralympics.”
Peppersack and Shattuck qualified for the 10-person U.S. Paralympic team June 17–19 through U.S. Paralympic Trials that were held at the University of Minnesota.
The athletes are split into classifications with the lower number of the division signaling a more significant disability.
Peppersack competes in S8 while Shattuck is in S6. Peppersack earned his spot in the 100 backstroke. Shattuck qualified in the 50 butterfly, 200 IM, 100 free and 400 free. Both may be in consideration for the 400 medley and 400 free relays.
Each said they’re enjoying training together in Colorado Springs. They live next door to each other and work out nine times a week. They swim every day and lift weights twice a week.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for Joey and it’s been a real cool experience to witness his journey from someone I coached to someone I get to now compete and train with at this level,” Shattuck said. “For myself, this is a dream I’ve had the last several years. Now it’s time to show the world what we can do.”
