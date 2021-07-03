Peppersack, Shattuck fulfill quest, will compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games

When Joey Peppersack was born, he suffered from a condition known as tibial hemimelia.

The deformity is usually associated with lower extremity issues and other organ malfunctions.

For Peppersack, it resulted in the amputation of his right leg when he was 4 years old.

“It’s shaped pretty much everything in my life,” Peppersack said of being an amputee. “Waking up in the morning to brush your teeth having one leg makes it harder to see the mirror. Cooking is harder. I didn’t go to school. I was home-schooled. I was in and out of the hospital so much. But I learned to adapt.”

Peppersack has not only adapted, he’s thrived.

The Hopewell native began swimming at age 9 and was named Virginia’s Disability Swimmer of the Year in 2014.

He competes for the University of Mary Washington swim team and recently earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic squad, which will compete in Tokyo Aug. 24–Sept. 5.

Peppersack is joined on the team by former Mary Washington coach Zach Shattuck, who is eligible to compete in the games because of dwarfism.

Peppersack and Shattuck narrowly missed qualifying for the Rio Paralympics in 2012.