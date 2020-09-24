PLAY OFF: James Monroe's Hamm changing his position, body frame and jersey number for new season

“You can tell his body’s changing,” Coghill said. “He’s a lot bigger than he was last year. He’s looking more like a physical presence now.”

Coghill said last season Hamm was scrapping with offensive and defensive linemen that significantly outweighed him. He said in 2021 Hamm should be able to stand toe-to-toe with those opponents and match their strength.

“We’re basically going to turn him loose this year,” said Coghill, who was an assistant for several years before he was hired as head coach in May.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets didn’t employ a tight end in their spread offense, so there was no need for Hamm at the position.

Coghill’s new offense plans to give starting quarterback Aidan Ryan a big target in the middle of the field.

Ryan, who has orally committed to Virginia to play defensive back, will look for Hamm as a security blanket when he’s on the run.

Hamm’s experience as an offensive lineman will also be useful at tight end when the Yellow Jackets need extra blockers. Hamm has also been a reserve for the JM basketball team, so his footwork isn’t lackluster.