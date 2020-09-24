PLAY OFF: James Monroe's Hamm changing his position, body frame and jersey number for new season

Christian Hamm had no problem sporting No. 63.
He was a two-way starter for the James Monroe football team as a defensive end and offensive lineman in 2019.
He recorded 76 total tackles (nine for loss), five sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
It was by all accounts a solid sophomore campaign.
But in the upcoming season that’s been postponed to February because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a change.
Hamm has added 20 pounds and is now a sturdy 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.
He’s going to continue to use his size and agility to rush the passer, but on offense he’s been switched to tight end.
Hamm’s old number doesn’t fit his new position, so he’s turning to No. 9.
“It’s a single-digit number and a little intimidating to other people,” Hamm said.
Yellow Jackets first-year head coach George Coghill expects more than Hamm’s number to send opponents reeling.
He began a weight training regimen for the first time in his young career after the pandemic hit.
Hamm has added muscle and gained speed. The junior is one of the key reasons JM’s defense is expected to help lead it deep in the postseason when and if play begins.
“You can tell his body’s changing,” Coghill said. “He’s a lot bigger than he was last year. He’s looking more like a physical presence now.”
Coghill said last season Hamm was scrapping with offensive and defensive linemen that significantly outweighed him. He said in 2021 Hamm should be able to stand toe-to-toe with those opponents and match their strength.
“We’re basically going to turn him loose this year,” said Coghill, who was an assistant for several years before he was hired as head coach in May.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets didn’t employ a tight end in their spread offense, so there was no need for Hamm at the position.
Coghill’s new offense plans to give starting quarterback Aidan Ryan a big target in the middle of the field.
Ryan, who has orally committed to Virginia to play defensive back, will look for Hamm as a security blanket when he’s on the run.
Hamm’s experience as an offensive lineman will also be useful at tight end when the Yellow Jackets need extra blockers. Hamm has also been a reserve for the JM basketball team, so his footwork isn’t lackluster.
“He’s very athletic and I think it’ll add a dimension to our offense that we haven’t had in a while,” Coghill said. “He’s a guy that can block, but at the same time he can catch and run with it. Having that big tight end can help us out a lot.”
Coghill is hopeful the transition to tight end will make Hamm more marketable to college recruiters. Defensively, he’ll play opposite standout senior end Andrew Williams, who was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection last season and is receiving interest from college programs ranging from the Football Championship Subdivision to Division III.
Coghill said Hamm and Williams is “a lethal combination.”
“It really helps,” Hamm said of playing opposite Williams. “It’s great to have an older person to see what he does and kind of [work] it in your own way. I can learn from his mistakes and my mistakes and we can get better together.”
Coghill said if Hamm’s work ethic is any indication he’ll continue to progress rapidly. He made an instant impact last season, which was his first on varsity.
When school was canceled in March and the Virginia High School League ended athletics early, JM offensive and defensive line coach David Bridi began sending out virtual weight and agility training plans.
Coghill said Hamm performed every lift and drill. And since out-of-season conditioning began in early July, Hamm hasn’t missed a session.
“Based on what I’ve seen as far as his dedication, work ethic and [his being] a quick learner, I expect Christian to have a huge year,” Coghill said. “He’s bigger, stronger, faster and he’s going to play with a lot more confidence. I’m looking forward to it.”
