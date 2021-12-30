Presenting the top 10 local sports stories of 2021

Who says nothing ever goes on around here?

Sports were somewhat limited this past year by a pandemic that refused to admit defeat, but there were plenty of notable accomplishments on various fields and courts.

As a new year beckons, we take a look back at the best of 2021.

FREDNATS DEBUT

Local baseball fans waited years for a team they could call their own. Then they had to be even more patient after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor-league baseball season.

Finally, in May, the Fredericksburg Nationals played their first game since relocating from Woodbridge. It took them 2 1/2 weeks to earn their first Low-A East League victory; their 0-15 start was the worst ever for an affiliated minor-league club. On May 21, Karlo Seijas tossed seven scoreless innings, and the FredNats rallied for their first victory, 2–1 over the Salem Red Sox.

Things eventually got better, and there were several highlights. The most memorable was a combined seven-inning no-hitter on Aug. 11, as Gilberto Chu, Amos Willingham and Leif Strom teamed up to frustrate that same Salem team.