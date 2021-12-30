Presenting the top 10 local sports stories of 2021

Who says nothing ever goes on around here?
Sports were somewhat limited this past year by a pandemic that refused to admit defeat, but there were plenty of notable accomplishments on various fields and courts.
As a new year beckons, we take a look back at the best of 2021.
FREDNATS DEBUT
Local baseball fans waited years for a team they could call their own. Then they had to be even more patient after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor-league baseball season.
Finally, in May, the Fredericksburg Nationals played their first game since relocating from Woodbridge. It took them 2 1/2 weeks to earn their first Low-A East League victory; their 0-15 start was the worst ever for an affiliated minor-league club. On May 21, Karlo Seijas tossed seven scoreless innings, and the FredNats rallied for their first victory, 2–1 over the Salem Red Sox.
Things eventually got better, and there were several highlights. The most memorable was a combined seven-inning no-hitter on Aug. 11, as Gilberto Chu, Amos Willingham and Leif Strom teamed up to frustrate that same Salem team.
There was also Kevin Strohschein’s walk-off grand slam against Kannapolis on July 6; left-hander Mitchell Parker’s sizzling fastball that struck out 85 batters and earned him a promotion to High-A Wilmington; Ricardo Mendez’s 19-game hitting streak; and the arrival of Darren Baker, the son of former Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker.
Fans stayed loyal and supportive throughout the 44-76 season, with hopes of better things to come in 2022.
SPRING FOOTBALL
After the pandemic wiped out sports in the final nine months of 2020, the Virginia High School League did all it could to give athletes a chance to play in 2021. That included squeezing an abbreviated fall season (including a six-game football slate) in between the winter and spring campaigns.
Attendance was limited, and protocols were strictly enforced, but several local teams managed to thrive. Most notable were Massaponax and King George, which each won its first eight games and reached the state semifinals. The Foxes captured their first Battlefield District title in two decades and set the stage for more success in the fall.
STATE CHAMPIONS
None of Brooke Point High School’s current wrestlers have ever known a season that didn’t end with a state team championship. The Black-Hawks extended their budding dynasty with a fifth straight Class 5 crown in February behind individual state champions Parker Trahan (106 pounds) and Justis Bell (152).
Brooke Point still has a ways to go to catch Christiansburg, which won 17 straight state titles from 2002-18. The Black-Hawks’ biggest challenge for a six-peat may come from neighboring Riverbend, which moved down from Class 6 this academic year.
Also celebrating state titles were Louisa’s unbeaten girls’ basketball team, which rolled to the Class 4 title behind major-college prospect Olivia McGhee; and Fredericksburg Academy’s field hockey squad, which went 17-0 en route to its seventh VISAA championship.
Also, Courtland’s Sean Wray won three individual events and teammate Jackson Vollbrecht two at the Class 4 state track meet in June.
The field hockey teams from Chancellor and Stafford came up just short in the rescheduled fall/spring season, as did Colonial Forge’s girls’ lacrosse team in the spring and Courtland’s field hockey squad in the fall. Each lost in its respective state final.
WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU?
Jason Brown was an accomplished but little-known FCS-level quarterback before the pandemic prompted St. Francis (Pa.) University to cancel its 2020 football season. With his career clock ticking, the Chancellor High School graduate entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and landed at South Carolina, where Shane Beamer (Frank’s son) had just gotten his first head-coaching gig.
Brown, a redshirt senior, began the season as backup to sophomore Shane Doty. Injuries to Doty and grad assistant-turned-backup Zeb Noland finally gave him a chance, and he led the Gamecocks to two victories (including one over Auburn on national television) and bowl eligibility.
With former Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler joining South Carolina as a transfer this spring, Brown is back in the transfer portal as a grad transfer, this time with more acclaim. Virginia Tech is reportedly among the schools that have shown interest.
GETTING HIS KICKS
Joey Slye also knows football’s itinerant lifestyle. The former North Stafford High School and Virginia Tech kicker bounced around the NFL before landing with the Carolina Panthers for the past two seasons.
Carolina released him in training camp, and Slye got to kick in three games each for the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers this fall when their kickers were unavailable. Then he became the Washington Football Team’s third kicker of the season--until a hamstring strain sidelined him for four weeks. He’s now back and healthy, reunited with Ron Rivera, his former coach in Carolina.
FEELING THE DRAFT
Another well-traveled local player, Josh Ball, was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in May. He was supposed to bolster their offensive line, but a preseason ankle injury landed him on the injured reserve list, and he hasn’t seen any regular-season action (although he should have a good seat for the playoffs).
Barring injury, Ball should make his NFL debut in 2022. So should Brandon Smith, a former state player of the year at Louisa who recently declared for the draft after a strong junior season at “Linebacker U,” Penn State.
BIG SHOES TO FILL
Good coaches are hard to find, and the profession requires dedication and energy. Stafford High School saw the departure of three state title-winning coaches in 2021 alone: Robin Woodie (field hockey), Tommy Harrison (baseball) and Shawn Thurston (gymnastics).
Woodie led the Indians to the 2005 Group AAA title and nearly won a second in the spring in her second tenure as coach. Harrison’s baseball squad was the 2019 Class 5 champion, and Thurston oversaw the 2017 Class 5 titlists and five state runner-up teams (including last winter’s).
Their departures came a year after Pete Augrom, who coached Stafford to the 2011 Group AAA boys’ cross country team title, left for a position at Lightridge High School in Loudoun County.
All isn’t lost, though; Woodie’s successor, former assistant Bryce Barnes, guided Stafford’s field hockey team to 17 straight wins and the state semifinals this fall.
FALL FOOTBALL
Speaking of coaching changes, there was a notable one in the fall. Greg Hatfield, the only coach Eastern View had known since its opening in 2008, left to take the head coaching job at Battlefield High School in Manassas, leading the Bobcats to the Class 6 state semifinals.
COVID reared its ugly head again in the fall, forcing postponements or cancellations of several games. For various reasons, Massaponax didn’t play a complete game until Week 5 of the season.
There were some highlights, though. King George repeated as Battlefield champion and went a combined 15-0 in regular-season games in 2021. Junior quarterback Zach Ferguson broke an area record with seven touchdown passes in a win over Culpeper.
And Mountain View completed the best season in school history, going 11-1 before losing to eventual Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge in the Region 5D final.
NET PROFITS
If Clara Robbins, Jill McDonald and Abby Harrigan are home for the holidays, they can compare jewelry. All three are (or soon will be) sporting NCAA championship soccer rings.
Robbins, a senior defender, helped Florida State go 22-1-2 and claim its third Division I title in the past eight years with a penalty-kicks win over BYU in the final. She was named Atlantic Coast Conference tournament MVP after scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over top-ranked Virginia in the final.
McDonald, like Robbins a Colonial Forge graduate, was named Most Outstanding Defensive player of the Division III tournament as Christopher Newport capped a 22-0-1 season with a 2-0 victory over the top-ranked College of New Jersey. Harrigan, a Brooke Point alumna, started all 23 games at midfield for the Captains.
SPECIAL ATTENTION
The area didn’t have any athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Games, but the University of Mary Washington was well-represented in the Paralympics swimming pool a month later.
Joey Peppersack, a recent graduate, placed seventh in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S8 final. And UMW assistant coach Zachary Shattuck set an American record in finishing eighth in the men’s SM6 200 individual medley.
They may not be the last local Paralympians. Fredericksburg Christian School graduate Joe Pleban is on the U.S. snowboarding team roster and hopes to compete in March’s Paralympics in Beijing.
