Rappahannock Swim League Patriot Division results

TEAM SCORES
1. Woodlands (W) 837; 2. Ferry Farm (FF) 681.5; 3. Spotswood (S) 657; 4. Fox Point (FP) 536.5.
1. Girls 12-under 100-yard freestyle
A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 59.06
B: Berkley Lopez (S) 1:28.03
2. Boys 12-under 100 freestyle
A: Liam Anderson (S) 1:04.60
B: Nate Hellmund (W) 1:26.25
3. Girls 13-18 100 freestyle
A: London Jones (FF) 57.09
B: Katie Slater (FP) 1:06.56
4. Boys 13-18 100 freestyle
A: Tristan Loesche (FP) 50.10
B: Josh Hellmund (W) 1:07.38
5. Girls 8-under 100 free relay
A: Spotswood (Emily McCorkle, Casen Everett, Jenna Belcher, Kylee Redding) 1:24.09
6. Boys 8-under 100 free relay
A: Ferry Farm (Rhett Thompson, Connor Freeman, James Fulkerson, Luke Field) 1:25.84
7. Girls 9-10 100 free relay
A: Woodland (Violet Espinosa, Grace Schrote, Abbie Roche, Victoria Barton) 1:09.24
8. Boys 9-10 100 free relay
A: Spotswood (Alistair Lewis, Jackson Spangler, Sam Hagmeier, Tyler Tiberio) 1:06.03
9. Girls 11-12 100 free relay
A: Woodland (Maddie Lange, Sofia Barton, Lizzy Struder, Summer Munoz) 56.97
10. Boys 11-12 100 free relay
A: Spotswood (Colton Reding, Riley Jones, Deckard DeLorne, Liam Anderson) 59.57
11. Girls 13-14 100 free relay
A: Ferry Farm (Isabel Baroody, Clara Barcas, London Jones, Mara Segura) 54.20
12. Boys 13-14 100 free relay
A: Ferry Farm (Patrick McOsker, Declan Moore, Finn Hagerty, Brandon Fountain) 51.41
13. Girls 15-18 100 free relay
A: Fox Point (Carlie Clements, Maddie Smith, Emma Green, Asher Joseph) 50.86
14. Boys 15-18 100 free relay:
A: Woodland (Michael Kratowicz, Ashton Watterson, Caleb Luxeder, Aubrey Struder IV) 45.13
15. Girls 6-under 25 free
A: Josie Cooley (FP) 25.43
16. Boys 6-under 25 free
A: Tobias Dillard (FP) 24.76
17. Girls 7-8 25 free
A: Emily McCorkle (S) 18.85
B: Audrey Stewart (FF) 26.69
18. Boys 7-8 25 free
A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 18.18
B: Nickolai Petrov (W) 26.71
19. Girls 9-10 25 free
A: Annebelle Belcher (S) 15.82
B: Addi Godman (S) 18.93
20. Boys 9-10 25 free
A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 14.37
B: Adam Iuduciani (S) 20.68
21. Girls 11-12 50 free
A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 27.47
B: Amelia Mann (FF) 35.89
22. Boys 11-12 50 free
A: Liam Anderson (S) 28.83
B: Nate Hellmund (W) 37.19
23. Girls 13-14 50 free
A: Kristina Hatzis (W) 27.33
B: Adriana Castro (FF) 32.60
24. Boys 13-14 50 free
A: Brandon Fountain (FF) 24.83
B: Cole Young (FP) 32.97
25. Girls 15-18 50 free
A: Carlie Clements (FP) 24.64
B: Marlie Frederick (W) 29.50
26. Boys 15-18 50 free
A: Cameron Cook (FF) 22.40
B: Noah Edwards (W) 25.96
27. Girls 8-under 25 butterfly
A: Lily Knerr (FP) 20.59
B: Jemma Belcher (S) 26.14
28. Boys 8-under 25 butterfly
A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 22.59
B: Connor Nichols (W) 31.97
29. Girls 9-10 25 butterfly
A: Annebelle Belcher (S) 18.28
B: Kaleya VanSledright (W) 25.12
30. Boys 9-10 25 butterfly
A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 15.69
B: Ryan Anderson (S) 25.10
31. Girls 11-12 50 butterfly
A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 30.06
B: Devin Butler (FP) 45.45
32. Boys 11-12 50 butterfly
A: Deckard DeLorme (S) 37.06
B: Gray Elkins (FF) 48.80
33. Girls 13-14 50 butterfly
A: London Jones (FF) 29.38
B: Sophia Vitokovitsky (W) 36.02
34. Boys 13-14 50 butterfly
A: Brandon Fountain (FF) 27.50
B: Brendan Butler (FP) 35.56
35. Girls 15-18 50 butterfly
A: Asher Joseph (FP) 27.34
B: Katie Slater (FP) 32.34
36. Boys 15-18 50 butterfly
A: Ryan McOsker (FF) 24.62
B: Ethan Munoz (W) 28.29
37. Girls 6-under 25 backstroke
A: Josie Cooley (FP) 26.92
38. Boys 6-under 25 backstroke
A: Tobias Dillard (FP) 27.15
39. Girls 7-8 25 backstroke
A: Lily Knerr (FP) 21.47
B: Eden Shane (FP) 26.18
40. Boys 7-8 25 backstroke
A: Chase Lipscomb (S) 23.41
B: Frankie Ward (S) 26.75
41. Girls 9-10 25 backstroke
A: Victoria Barton (W) 19.65
B: Anna Price (W) 23.64
42. Boys 9-10 25 backstroke
A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 18.41
B: Ryan Anderson (S) 24.70
43. Girls 11-12 50 backstroke
A: Summer Munoz (W) 35.25
B: Lilliana Edwards (W) 47.81
44. Boys 11-12 50 backstroke
A: Colten Reding (S) 37.25
B: Will Hagmaier (S) 51.78
45. Girls 13-14 50 backstroke
A: London Jones (FF) 31.75
B: Adriana Castro (FF) 37.08
46. Boys 13-14 50 backstroke
A: Trevor Tiberio (S) 29.22
B: Brendan Butler (FP) 37.47
47. Girls 15-18 50 backstroke
A: Carlie Clements (FP) 28.01
B: Natalie Kau (FP) 35.25
48. Boys 15-18 50 backstroke
A: Cameron Cook (FF) 26.46
B: John Day (W) 32.37
49. Girls 8-under 25 breaststroke
A: Emily McCorkle (S) 25.54
B: Raegan Owens (FF) 30.06
50. Boys 8-under 25 breaststroke
A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 27.90
B: Tristan MacDougal (FP) 34.47
51. Girls 9-10 25 breaststroke
A: Victoria Barton (W) 21.28
B: Sloane Elkins (FF) 29.75
52. Boys 9-10 25 breaststroke
A: Alistair Lewis (S) 21.86
B: Sawyer Durham (W) 27.37
53. Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke
A: Summer Munoz (W) 37.81
B: Beatrice Forbes (FF) 48.44
54. Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke
A: Ethan Mugavero (FP) 39.97
B: Andrew Blake (W) and Jack Morrow (S) 49.25
55. Girls 13-14 50 breaststroke
A: Katrina Hatzis (W) 35.19
B: Emmah Sebero (FP) 41.07
56. Boys 13-14 50 breaststroke
A: Patrick McOsker (FF) 32.20
B: Colin Robinson (FF) 40.27
57. Girls 15-18 50 breaststroke
A: Emma Green (FP) 34.49
B: Skyler DeLorme (S) 38.87
58. Boys 15-18 50 breaststroke
A: Ashton Watterson (W) 29.28
B: Owen Thompson (FF) 34.79
59. Girls 12-under 100 individual medley
A: Summer Munoz (W) 41.20
B: Hayden Gabbard (W) 1:35.75
60. Boys 12-under 100 IM
A: Liam Anderson (S) 1:18.66
B: Brycen Molasky (W) 1:41.56
61. Girls 15-18 100 IM
A: Carlie Clements (FP) 1:01.19
B: Julia Smith (FP) 1:17.31
62. Boys 15-18 100 IM
A: Cameron Cook (FF) 58.28
B: Noah Edwards (W) 1:11.63
63. Girls 12-under 100 medley relay
A: Ferry Farm (Kira Hall, Jessica Sheehan, Samantha Holland, Evie Field) 1:04.82
64. Boys 12-under 100 medley relay
A: Spotswood (Colten Reding, Liam Anderson, Tyler Tiberio, Deckard DeLorme) 1:08.38
65. Girls 13-18 100 medley relay
A: Fox Point (Evie Knerr, Emma Green, Asher Joseph, Carlie Clements) 56.28
66. Boys 13-18 100 medley relay
A: Woodland (Aiden Lazerson, Ashton Watterson, Caleb Luxeder, Aubrey Struder IV) 50.50
67. Girls 18-under 125 free relay
A: Woodland (Lila Barton, Abbie Roche, Summer Munoz, Kristina Hatzis) 1:15.00
68. Boys 18-under 125 medley relay
A: Ferry Farm (Rhett Thompson, Jacob Field, Beau Thompson, Brandon Fountain) 1:10.84