Rappahannock Swim League Patriot Division results

TEAM SCORES

1. Woodlands (W) 837; 2. Ferry Farm (FF) 681.5; 3. Spotswood (S) 657; 4. Fox Point (FP) 536.5.

1. Girls 12-under 100-yard freestyle

A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 59.06

B: Berkley Lopez (S) 1:28.03

2. Boys 12-under 100 freestyle

A: Liam Anderson (S) 1:04.60

B: Nate Hellmund (W) 1:26.25

3. Girls 13-18 100 freestyle

A: London Jones (FF) 57.09

B: Katie Slater (FP) 1:06.56

4. Boys 13-18 100 freestyle

A: Tristan Loesche (FP) 50.10

B: Josh Hellmund (W) 1:07.38

5. Girls 8-under 100 free relay

A: Spotswood (Emily McCorkle, Casen Everett, Jenna Belcher, Kylee Redding) 1:24.09

6. Boys 8-under 100 free relay

A: Ferry Farm (Rhett Thompson, Connor Freeman, James Fulkerson, Luke Field) 1:25.84

7. Girls 9-10 100 free relay

A: Woodland (Violet Espinosa, Grace Schrote, Abbie Roche, Victoria Barton) 1:09.24

8. Boys 9-10 100 free relay

A: Spotswood (Alistair Lewis, Jackson Spangler, Sam Hagmeier, Tyler Tiberio) 1:06.03

9. Girls 11-12 100 free relay

A: Woodland (Maddie Lange, Sofia Barton, Lizzy Struder, Summer Munoz) 56.97

10. Boys 11-12 100 free relay

A: Spotswood (Colton Reding, Riley Jones, Deckard DeLorne, Liam Anderson) 59.57

11. Girls 13-14 100 free relay

A: Ferry Farm (Isabel Baroody, Clara Barcas, London Jones, Mara Segura) 54.20

12. Boys 13-14 100 free relay

A: Ferry Farm (Patrick McOsker, Declan Moore, Finn Hagerty, Brandon Fountain) 51.41

13. Girls 15-18 100 free relay

A: Fox Point (Carlie Clements, Maddie Smith, Emma Green, Asher Joseph) 50.86

14. Boys 15-18 100 free relay:

A: Woodland (Michael Kratowicz, Ashton Watterson, Caleb Luxeder, Aubrey Struder IV) 45.13

15. Girls 6-under 25 free

A: Josie Cooley (FP) 25.43

16. Boys 6-under 25 free

A: Tobias Dillard (FP) 24.76

17. Girls 7-8 25 free

A: Emily McCorkle (S) 18.85

B: Audrey Stewart (FF) 26.69

18. Boys 7-8 25 free

A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 18.18

B: Nickolai Petrov (W) 26.71

19. Girls 9-10 25 free

A: Annebelle Belcher (S) 15.82

B: Addi Godman (S) 18.93

20. Boys 9-10 25 free

A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 14.37

B: Adam Iuduciani (S) 20.68

21. Girls 11-12 50 free

A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 27.47

B: Amelia Mann (FF) 35.89

22. Boys 11-12 50 free

A: Liam Anderson (S) 28.83

B: Nate Hellmund (W) 37.19

23. Girls 13-14 50 free

A: Kristina Hatzis (W) 27.33

B: Adriana Castro (FF) 32.60

24. Boys 13-14 50 free

A: Brandon Fountain (FF) 24.83

B: Cole Young (FP) 32.97

25. Girls 15-18 50 free

A: Carlie Clements (FP) 24.64

B: Marlie Frederick (W) 29.50

26. Boys 15-18 50 free

A: Cameron Cook (FF) 22.40

B: Noah Edwards (W) 25.96

27. Girls 8-under 25 butterfly

A: Lily Knerr (FP) 20.59

B: Jemma Belcher (S) 26.14

28. Boys 8-under 25 butterfly

A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 22.59

B: Connor Nichols (W) 31.97

29. Girls 9-10 25 butterfly

A: Annebelle Belcher (S) 18.28

B: Kaleya VanSledright (W) 25.12

30. Boys 9-10 25 butterfly

A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 15.69

B: Ryan Anderson (S) 25.10

31. Girls 11-12 50 butterfly

A: Jessica Sheehan (FF) 30.06

B: Devin Butler (FP) 45.45

32. Boys 11-12 50 butterfly

A: Deckard DeLorme (S) 37.06

B: Gray Elkins (FF) 48.80

33. Girls 13-14 50 butterfly

A: London Jones (FF) 29.38

B: Sophia Vitokovitsky (W) 36.02

34. Boys 13-14 50 butterfly

A: Brandon Fountain (FF) 27.50

B: Brendan Butler (FP) 35.56

35. Girls 15-18 50 butterfly

A: Asher Joseph (FP) 27.34

B: Katie Slater (FP) 32.34

36. Boys 15-18 50 butterfly

A: Ryan McOsker (FF) 24.62

B: Ethan Munoz (W) 28.29

37. Girls 6-under 25 backstroke

A: Josie Cooley (FP) 26.92

38. Boys 6-under 25 backstroke

A: Tobias Dillard (FP) 27.15

39. Girls 7-8 25 backstroke

A: Lily Knerr (FP) 21.47

B: Eden Shane (FP) 26.18

40. Boys 7-8 25 backstroke

A: Chase Lipscomb (S) 23.41

B: Frankie Ward (S) 26.75

41. Girls 9-10 25 backstroke

A: Victoria Barton (W) 19.65

B: Anna Price (W) 23.64

42. Boys 9-10 25 backstroke

A: Tyler Tiberio (S) 18.41

B: Ryan Anderson (S) 24.70

43. Girls 11-12 50 backstroke

A: Summer Munoz (W) 35.25

B: Lilliana Edwards (W) 47.81

44. Boys 11-12 50 backstroke

A: Colten Reding (S) 37.25

B: Will Hagmaier (S) 51.78

45. Girls 13-14 50 backstroke

A: London Jones (FF) 31.75

B: Adriana Castro (FF) 37.08

46. Boys 13-14 50 backstroke

A: Trevor Tiberio (S) 29.22

B: Brendan Butler (FP) 37.47

47. Girls 15-18 50 backstroke

A: Carlie Clements (FP) 28.01

B: Natalie Kau (FP) 35.25

48. Boys 15-18 50 backstroke

A: Cameron Cook (FF) 26.46

B: John Day (W) 32.37

49. Girls 8-under 25 breaststroke

A: Emily McCorkle (S) 25.54

B: Raegan Owens (FF) 30.06

50. Boys 8-under 25 breaststroke

A: Rhett Thompson (FF) 27.90

B: Tristan MacDougal (FP) 34.47

51. Girls 9-10 25 breaststroke

A: Victoria Barton (W) 21.28

B: Sloane Elkins (FF) 29.75

52. Boys 9-10 25 breaststroke

A: Alistair Lewis (S) 21.86

B: Sawyer Durham (W) 27.37

53. Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke

A: Summer Munoz (W) 37.81

B: Beatrice Forbes (FF) 48.44

54. Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke

A: Ethan Mugavero (FP) 39.97

B: Andrew Blake (W) and Jack Morrow (S) 49.25

55. Girls 13-14 50 breaststroke

A: Katrina Hatzis (W) 35.19

B: Emmah Sebero (FP) 41.07

56. Boys 13-14 50 breaststroke

A: Patrick McOsker (FF) 32.20

B: Colin Robinson (FF) 40.27

57. Girls 15-18 50 breaststroke

A: Emma Green (FP) 34.49

B: Skyler DeLorme (S) 38.87

58. Boys 15-18 50 breaststroke

A: Ashton Watterson (W) 29.28

B: Owen Thompson (FF) 34.79

59. Girls 12-under 100 individual medley

A: Summer Munoz (W) 41.20

B: Hayden Gabbard (W) 1:35.75

60. Boys 12-under 100 IM

A: Liam Anderson (S) 1:18.66

B: Brycen Molasky (W) 1:41.56

61. Girls 15-18 100 IM

A: Carlie Clements (FP) 1:01.19

B: Julia Smith (FP) 1:17.31

62. Boys 15-18 100 IM

A: Cameron Cook (FF) 58.28

B: Noah Edwards (W) 1:11.63

63. Girls 12-under 100 medley relay

A: Ferry Farm (Kira Hall, Jessica Sheehan, Samantha Holland, Evie Field) 1:04.82

64. Boys 12-under 100 medley relay

A: Spotswood (Colten Reding, Liam Anderson, Tyler Tiberio, Deckard DeLorme) 1:08.38

65. Girls 13-18 100 medley relay

A: Fox Point (Evie Knerr, Emma Green, Asher Joseph, Carlie Clements) 56.28

66. Boys 13-18 100 medley relay

A: Woodland (Aiden Lazerson, Ashton Watterson, Caleb Luxeder, Aubrey Struder IV) 50.50

67. Girls 18-under 125 free relay

A: Woodland (Lila Barton, Abbie Roche, Summer Munoz, Kristina Hatzis) 1:15.00

68. Boys 18-under 125 medley relay

A: Ferry Farm (Rhett Thompson, Jacob Field, Beau Thompson, Brandon Fountain) 1:10.84

