Rappahannock Swim League resumes after a two-year COVID hiatus

The Rappahannock Swim League (RSL) is back after two years of being shut down due to COVID, and it’s almost like nothing has changed.

Wednesday’s season-opening dual meet at Curtis Park in Stafford featured the top two largest teams in the league with 250 entered swimmers of all ages participating in the meet. People were everywhere, smiling and cheering on their swimmers, and the kids were just having fun.

“It’s great excitement and the kids need the interaction and socialization,” RSL president Danielle Euker said. “It’s great seeing the kids cheering each other on for both teams.”

This season is also Euker’s first season as RSL president after years of service as vice president.

“It is great to be able to continue growing the sport that I love,” Euker said.

Due to the pandemic and after being out for two years, there have been challenges that the coaches have met, but have learned to adapt along with the swimmers.

“The biggest challenge came in having to remind everyone what the rules are,” Euker said. “We just needed a recap on how to run meets.”

Despite the hardships in the last few years, swimmers and coaches were excited to come back and have fun, regardless of where they are coming back from.

While it is a large meet due to the size of the teams, it is a longstanding tradition for a lot of the swimmers and even the coaches.

The meet not only marks the high point of summer swim competition, but it also represents a tradition of giving back to the community. It also allows former swimmers to give back to the organizations in new positions as coaches despite retiring from competitive swimming.

“I think it makes coaching more enjoyable for me because I remember how I felt,” Curtis Park head coach Sarah Born said. “The best thing is that the kids can relate to you and you can relate to them.”

Meg Williamson swam for the Massad YMCA Marlins since age 5 and has helped coach for various years prior before returning this year as head coach.

“It’s surreal,” Williamson. “It’s great to see the next generation of kids coming up and being that influence in their life to try to get them to love swimming as much as I did.”

The tradition of helping swimmers transition from swimming to coaching is still visible at the meet as swimmers in the older age groups have the opportunity to coach younger kids and compete in the meet as well.

“It is really important to be positive but also to instill in them excitement and passion for swimming,” said Janie Whatley, a Mountain View High School swimmer. “I remember many of my coaches from when I was little had a really big impact on my swimming life and it’s really cool that I can be that coach to someone else.”

There is also the opportunity for those about to leave for college to practice and swim one last time before going to school and learning to coach.

“I get to teach little kids, which I hope to bring with me so I can help my other team members do their best,” said Norah Sutton, a recent Mountain View graduate. She is going to swim at the North Carolina State club team in the fall.

“The Marlins have really encouraged me to have fun and encourage my teammates,” said Sutton.

Morgan Taylor was part of the RSL and swam in the meets before moving to Boston. Then his family came back and he decided to coach for the Marlins as a way of giving back and helping.

“It’s nice to go away to see a different perspective of coaching and I think it benefitted the kids,” he said. “It makes me appreciate people here and coming back to something that I know and love.”

Having former swimmers around is very helpful, according to -ye9ar-old Charlotte Harris.

“It’s helpful and I love it because they know how it is because they have swam before,” she said.