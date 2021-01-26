Recreation note

The Elite Youth Football Combine will be held Jan. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Fredericksburg Field House. Children ages 5-13 are eligible to participate in the free event.

They will be tested on agility, speed, endurance and strength. All positions are welcomed to attend as the players will receive position-specific training. The event is sponsored by the Spotsylvania Cougars Youth Football Association. Strict COVID-19 guidelines requiring masks and social distancing will be in place.