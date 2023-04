Christopher Pirch and Natalie Daniels led the field to the finish line at the Heppe Chiropractic 15k in downtown Fredericksburg on Sunday.

Men's champion Pirch posted the best time, breaking the tape at 54 minutes, 50 seconds. Daniels, the women's champion, was close behind, completing the course in 57 minutes, 9 seconds.

There were 134 competitors in the race, which was part of the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Race Series, organized by the Fredericksburg Area Running Club.

Men

Overall: 1. Christopher Pirch, Spotsylvania, 54:50; 2. Chuck Love, Madison, 59:35; 3. Xander Aguilar, King George, 1:00:55.

Master: 1. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 1:01:42.

18–under: 1. Brendan Tweedle, King George, 1:21:20.

19–29: 1. Zachary Chandler, Goldvein, 1:15:00; 2. Jacob Pollock, Richmond, 1:24:25; 3. Bennett Anderson, Fredericksburg, 2:14:28.

30–39: 1. Bryan Harvey, Stafford, 1:02:38; 2. Avery Labelle, Fredericksburg, 1:05:04; 3. Jimmy Bryant, Fredericksburg, 1:10:20.

40–49: 1. Josh Wagner, Fredericksburg, 1:02:25; 2. Jim Smiley, New Bloomfield, Pa., 1:08:41; 3. Kenneth Robitaille, Fredericksburg, 1:10:39.

50–59: 1. Craig Chasse, Reston, 1:04:32; 2. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 1:05:28; 3. Gordon Duncan, Spotsylvania, 1:06:20.

60–69: 1. Terry McLaughlin, Spotsylvania, 1:06:47; 2. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 1:13:06; 3. Bret Schmidt, Fredericksburg, 1:14:05.

70–over: 1. Roger Claussen, Manassas, 1:15:53; 2. Christopher Arey, Fredericksburg, 1:19:58; 3. Edwin Ridout, Stafford, 1:29:24.

Women

Overall: 1. Natalie Daniels, Fredericksburg, 57:09; 2. Hailey Hopkins, Fredericksburg, 1:11:14; 3. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 1:12:27.

Master: 1. Karli Murray, Fredericksburg, 1:12:50.

19–29: 1. Alexis Blais, Fredericksburg, 1:13:15; 2. Hannah McConnell, Fredericksburg, 1:22:21; 3. Mikaela Kline, Stafford, 1:28:15.

30–39: 1. Keri Wagner, Fredericksburg, 1:14:12; 2. Erin Hendricks, Fredericksburg, 1:14:12; 3. Jennifer Volk, Fredericksburg, 1:16:09.

40–49: 1. Emily Freehling, Fredericksburg, 1:18:02;l 2. Pamela Brown, Fredericksburg, 1:18:10; 3. Carrie Mackie, Fredericksburg, 1:19:29.

50–59: 1. Latonya Turner, Fredericksburg, 1:16:52; 2. Karen Hawkins, Ashland, 1:28:50; 3. Shawn Carrington, Fredericksburg, 1:29:52.

60–69: 1. Pam Cornell, Fredericksburg, 1:23:31; 2. Amanda Deshler, Fredericksburg, 1:47:55; 3. Carol Widman, Fredericksburg, 1:59:00.