Return of Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby thrills competitors, rejuvenates organizers

After serving as the race director of the Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby for more than 20 years, Alvin Staples was disheartened in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event which had been held in the Fredericksburg area every year since 1997.
“It was kind of like waking up and not having your foot,” Staples said. “It was like something huge was missing because every year our family spends most of the year doing derby-related activities.”
The question remained whether or not the derby would return this year.
But one month after registration opened, 23 youth had signed up and Staples was encouraged.
When the event resumed Sunday at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, 49 drivers took to the track.
Elizabeth Denecke took top honors in the Masters division. Taylor Meadows won the Super Stock division and Blaise Vendetti captured the Stock division title. All three have qualified for nationals July 19–24 in Akron, Ohio.
Denecke lost in the first round but made her way through the consolation heat and earned the crown to make up for second-place finishes in 2018 and ’19.
“I ended up racing this kid six times throughout the day,” Denecke said. “He definitely gave me a run for my money. But in the end it worked out. I’m definitely super happy. It took three years.”
The numbers are way down from the event’s heyday on William Street in Fredericksburg when nearly 200 racers lined up. But participation is only slightly down from the 2019 total of 62 before the pandemic wreaked havoc last year.
Jason Pelt of Spotsylvania County had three children participate Sunday. A fourth is now too old to compete.
“It was disappointing [last year] because this is kind of the unofficial start of our summer,” Pelt said. “Last year it didn’t feel like summer ever started.”
On Sunday, Pelt said it felt “real good” to reunite with many of the families he’s grown close to because of the event.
“But after two years of growth, sometimes I don’t recognize these kids now,” he said.
The derby is a yearly custom for many. David Middendorf traveled from Fairfax County after discovering the race through an online search. Middendorf had no luck tracking down an event closer to the Washington, D.C., area.
Middendorf wore a T–shirt from a 1994 soap box derby he participated in as a youth in St. Louis. He had three children competing Sunday.
“It’s a family tradition,” Middendorf said. “Growing up, our cousins did it and we did it.”
The onset of the pandemic last year wasn’t the only time Staples believed the event was in jeopardy.
The race was moved to Spotsylvania County three years ago after Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation decided to no longer sponsor it.
Staples was dealing with personal issues at the same time Fredericksburg pulled out. He said he was on the verge of allowing it to collapse.
But that’s when a group of volunteers stepped in to form a committee and allowed Staples to take a step back. He’s not as intricately involved in the planning but still serves as the director on race day.
“I told all the guys that the derby was done and I was retiring,” Staples said. “[Volunteer] Keith Burgess wouldn’t take that as an answer. “He said, ‘This is too good of a thing. We can’t let it drop.’ ”
Staples is thrilled the event is still going strong. He said with more access to technology many people don’t venture out as much and that has contributed to the decline of the event, as well.
But he’s optimistic that because folks were shuttered in their homes for more than a year they’ll be eager to get outdoors.
“I’m hoping one of the good things that came from COVID is people got tired of sitting at home,” Staples said. “They’ll start to think we need to keep some of these traditions going.”
