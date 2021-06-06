Return of Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby thrills competitors, rejuvenates organizers

The race was moved to Spotsylvania County three years ago after Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation decided to no longer sponsor it.

Staples was dealing with personal issues at the same time Fredericksburg pulled out. He said he was on the verge of allowing it to collapse.

But that’s when a group of volunteers stepped in to form a committee and allowed Staples to take a step back. He’s not as intricately involved in the planning but still serves as the director on race day.

“I told all the guys that the derby was done and I was retiring,” Staples said. “[Volunteer] Keith Burgess wouldn’t take that as an answer. “He said, ‘This is too good of a thing. We can’t let it drop.’ ”

Staples is thrilled the event is still going strong. He said with more access to technology many people don’t venture out as much and that has contributed to the decline of the event, as well.

But he’s optimistic that because folks were shuttered in their homes for more than a year they’ll be eager to get outdoors.

“I’m hoping one of the good things that came from COVID is people got tired of sitting at home,” Staples said. “They’ll start to think we need to keep some of these traditions going.”

