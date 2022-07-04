Rodmans make Fallen Heroes 5 Miler a family affair

Under clear skies, a crowd of 288 runners took to the streets of downtown Fredericksburg for Monday’s annual Fallen Heroes 5 Mile race, marking the first event of the fourth of July celebrations in the city.

The mother-son duo of Samuel (27:02) and Andrea Rodman (34:18) were the overall winners for their respective categories. Christopher Pirch of Spotsylvania (27:12) was the runner-up for the men, 10 seconds behind Samuel Rodman, and Allyson Willis of Fredericksburg (34:36) was the female runner-up.

Samuel Rodman is a track and field athlete at Princeton University and earned All-America honors as a freshman at the NCAA championships in June by finishing seventh in the 800 meters. He also qualified for next month’s U20 World Championships in Santiago de Cali, Columbia.

“I try to run a lot of miles and I did this race last year with my mom. It was a lot of fun, so I thought to come back and have fun,” he said.

Andrea is also an avid runner and is also the cross country and track and field coach at Liberty (Bealton) High School. She ran in the Boston Marathon in April and is currently training to compete in the Marine Corps Marathon in October.

“I feel super blessed to run on a beautiful morning here,” she said. “To run in remembrance of heroes who have given their lives for our country is just amazing.”

This is the second year in which the pair has run the race together and Samuel said that he hopes running this race turns this into a tradition with his mother.

Pirch, a seasoned marathon runner, came in second with a new personal record at the race. The Spotsylvania native has run the Fallen Heroes race for five years in the world and is currently in training to run in the Chicago Marathon in October.

“It’s fun to celebrate the fourth running through downtown,” Perch said. “It’s fun to see people you know, run with people you know.”

Willis is also a seasoned runner, preparing for the Richmond marathon in the fall and has participated in the race for several years.

“It is fun to see people come out regardless of the weather and on a holiday, when everyone is off, to get together,” Willis said. “The community is what inspires me to run more than anything else.”

The race marked the fifth race in the 2022 Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix race series hosted by the Fredericksburg Area Running Club. The race is not all about preparing for other races or competition, but it has also become an occasion where families get together to run and establish a new tradition, whether they are pushing their children in strollers or the children are running next to them.

“My husband pushed my son in the stroller and my daughter ran with us right at the end and it’s our family tradition,” said Amy Maneval, one of the finishers who crossed the finish line with her daughter and son for the third year in a row.

The community also shows their support for the runners throughout the race. Whether it is by volunteering at different stations, or simply cheering on the runners while driving through the area, Lou Peradotto said there is nothing like it when running in the race. The Fredericksburg local has run this race for five years. He also participates in the Grand Prix races when he can and has started to travel for races as well.

“[Running the race every year] is awesome. Great crowds, super people on the roads, just cheering you on. You can’t beat it,” he said.