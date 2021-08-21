 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rouse, Beucler take top honors at Quantico 12k
0 comments

Rouse, Beucler take top honors at Quantico 12k

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Rouse broke the tape to claim Saturday's Quantico 12k on the training grounds of the Officer Candidate School at the Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Rouse, 35, finished the 7.46 mile run in 44 minutes, 27 seconds.

Amanda Beucler, 26, was the top women's finisher at 46:35, breaking the women's course record in the event.  

The race field included 93 Marines (active, retired, reserve and former) and runners from 20 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Fishing report

RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the tropical storm moving up the coast will make the bite tri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert