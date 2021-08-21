Rouse, Beucler take top honors at Quantico 12k

Matthew Rouse broke the tape to claim Saturday's Quantico 12k on the training grounds of the Officer Candidate School at the Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Rouse, 35, finished the 7.46 mile run in 44 minutes, 27 seconds.

Amanda Beucler, 26, was the top women's finisher at 46:35, breaking the women's course record in the event.

The race field included 93 Marines (active, retired, reserve and former) and runners from 20 states, as well as the District of Columbia.