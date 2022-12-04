Running: Flynn, Daniels top finishers in Blue and Gray Half Marathon

Brian Flynn and Natalie Daniels were the top finishers in Sunday’s Fredericksburg Blue and Gray Half Marathon. They both set new records in the race.

Flynn, of Ashland, finished in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 44 seconds. Daniels, of Fredericksburg, crossed the finish line at 1:22:35.

The race, organized by the Fredericksburg Running Club, was the 11th this season in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix series.

Men: 1. Brian Flynn, Ashland, 1:10:44; 2. Matthew Denlinger, Harrisonburg, 1:11:28; 3. Chris Post, Portland, Ore., 1:15:31; 4. Andrew Saelens, Alexandria, 1:20:26.

Women: 1. Natalie Daniels, Fredericksburg, 1:22:35; 2. Christie Wetzel, Falls Church, 1:24:22; 3. Sabrina Zator, Arlington, 1:25:10; 4. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 1:41:15.