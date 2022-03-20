Running: Grand Slamrock 5k: Lemong, Westbrook triumph at Grand Slamrock 5k

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Peter Lemong and Tiel Westbrook were the top finishers in Saturday’s Grand Slamrock 5K, the second race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Race series.

Lomong, of Fork Union, broke the tape in 16 minutes, 3 seconds, to claim the men’s race while Westbrook crossed the finish fine in 18 minutes, 15 seconds to earn the women’s title.

Taking place in Central Park early Saturday morning, the course finished at Virginia Credit Union Park, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

MEN

Top finishers: 1. Peter Lomong, 16:03; 2. Christopher Pirch, 16:39; 3. Cameron Sidebotham, 17.10.

Master: 1. E.J. O’Malley, 18:23

14–under: 1. Colin Espinoza, 21:35; 2. Connor Paszkiet, 23:56; 3. Grayson Laserna, 24:12.

15–19: 1. Joseph Born, 19:48; 2. Mark Dean, 22:26; 3. Jason Dean, 25:02.

20–29: 1. John Mayer, 17:55; 2. Noah Craven, 19:05; 3. Taylor Cornelius, 20:50.

30–39: 1. Chuck Love, 17:36; 2. Michael Wood, 18:08; 3. Kyle Daly, 19:35.

40–49: 1. David Cole, 20:06, 2. Johnny Lloyd, 20:38; 3. Paul Stence, 21:48.

50–59: 1. Matt Boyd, 19:20; 2. Brad Rippey, 20:01; 3. Chris Koehler, 21:29.

60–69: 1. Bret Schmidt, 22:21; 2. David Lovegrove, 23:08; 3. Mike Brooks, 25:55.

70–over: 1. David Thomen, 29:43; 2. Joe Greene, 30:41; 3. Norm Langlois, 33:31.

WOMEN

Top finishers: 1. Tiel Westbrook, 18:15; 2. Alexis Deegan, 19:26; 3. Tracy Dzibela, 20:08.

Master: 1. Joy Harrington, 20:59.

14–under: 1. Kate Loescher, 22:07; 2. Scarlett Smith, 22:53; 3. Olivia Smith, 23:26.

15–19: 1. Emily Hicks, 22:07; 2. Virginia Henson, 23:09; 3. Esther Rainey, 26:15.

20–29: 1. Emily Charton, 23:16; 2. Jordan Gold, 23:55; 3. Lexy Krumm, 28:33.

30–39: 1. Mary Ashley Young, 21:18; 2. Alissa Savage-Paul, 22:10; 3. Andrea Rodman, 23:02.

40–49: 1. Carrie Thibodeau, 21:13; 2. Dana Mills, 23:17; 3. Lauren Mackenzie, 24:14.

50–59: 1. Helena Bozarth, 24:46; 2. Michele Tritt, 26:11; 3. Karen Hawking, 26:41.

60–69: 1. Peggy Timmons, 29:19; 2. Angela Anderson, 29:24; 3. Joyce Warnacut, 31:10.

70–over: 1. Marcia Hall, 53:50.