 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Running: Grand Slamrock 5k: Lemong, Westbrook triumph at Grand Slamrock 5k

  • 0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Peter Lemong and Tiel Westbrook were the top finishers in Saturday’s Grand Slamrock 5K, the second race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Race series.

Lomong, of Fork Union, broke the tape in 16 minutes, 3 seconds, to claim the men’s race while Westbrook crossed the finish fine in 18 minutes, 15 seconds to earn the women’s title.

Taking place in Central Park early Saturday morning, the course finished at Virginia Credit Union Park, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

MEN

Top finishers: 1. Peter Lomong, 16:03; 2. Christopher Pirch, 16:39; 3. Cameron Sidebotham, 17.10.

Master: 1. E.J. O’Malley, 18:23

14–under: 1. Colin Espinoza, 21:35; 2. Connor Paszkiet, 23:56; 3. Grayson Laserna, 24:12.

15–19: 1. Joseph Born, 19:48; 2. Mark Dean, 22:26; 3. Jason Dean, 25:02.

People are also reading…

20–29: 1. John Mayer, 17:55; 2. Noah Craven, 19:05; 3. Taylor Cornelius, 20:50.

30–39: 1. Chuck Love, 17:36; 2. Michael Wood, 18:08; 3. Kyle Daly, 19:35.

40–49: 1. David Cole, 20:06, 2. Johnny Lloyd, 20:38; 3. Paul Stence, 21:48.

50–59: 1. Matt Boyd, 19:20; 2. Brad Rippey, 20:01; 3. Chris Koehler, 21:29.

60–69: 1. Bret Schmidt, 22:21; 2. David Lovegrove, 23:08; 3. Mike Brooks, 25:55.

70–over: 1. David Thomen, 29:43; 2. Joe Greene, 30:41; 3. Norm Langlois, 33:31.

WOMEN

Top finishers: 1. Tiel Westbrook, 18:15; 2. Alexis Deegan, 19:26; 3. Tracy Dzibela, 20:08.

Master: 1. Joy Harrington, 20:59.

14–under: 1. Kate Loescher, 22:07; 2. Scarlett Smith, 22:53; 3. Olivia Smith, 23:26.

15–19: 1. Emily Hicks, 22:07; 2. Virginia Henson, 23:09; 3. Esther Rainey, 26:15.

20–29: 1. Emily Charton, 23:16; 2. Jordan Gold, 23:55; 3. Lexy Krumm, 28:33.

30–39: 1. Mary Ashley Young, 21:18; 2. Alissa Savage-Paul, 22:10; 3. Andrea Rodman, 23:02.

40–49: 1. Carrie Thibodeau, 21:13; 2. Dana Mills, 23:17; 3. Lauren Mackenzie, 24:14.

50–59: 1. Helena Bozarth, 24:46; 2. Michele Tritt, 26:11; 3. Karen Hawking, 26:41.

60–69: 1. Peggy Timmons, 29:19; 2. Angela Anderson, 29:24; 3. Joyce Warnacut, 31:10.

70–over: 1. Marcia Hall, 53:50.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert