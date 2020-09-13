Sellers claims two twin races at Dominion Raceway

Peyton Sellers came into the twin races at Dominion Raceway this weekend with a 24-point lead over stablemate Daniel Silvestri and managed to widen the gap after taking both twin 60 lap features Saturday night.
Start sixth in the first race, Sellers put his Toyota back out front easily 13 laps into the race and drove to his fifth win of the year. John Goin and Silvestri rounded out the top three.
Sellers started even deeper in the second race—the eighth starting spot this time. Twenty-six laps in he was back out front and went on to claim his second feature of the night. Aaron Donnelly had his best run of his late model career, finishing second, followed by Sergio Pena and Conner Jones.
The Virginia Race Late Model division ran a 35 lap feature and Nick Leitz won his first race of the year in only his fifth feature of 2020. Polesitter Landon Pemberlton was second, Logan Clark finished third and Eddie Slagle fourth.
Bobby Curtis was able to outlast 4 yellow flags and one red flag to claim the Dominion Stock division race. Gary Burke, Dan Rogers and Richard Powers completed the top four.
In the Mini Stock division, Keith Riley extended his points lead over Kris Kurtz by winning the 25-lap feature. Jessie Yopp, Jesse Jones, Mickey Payne and Kurtz rounded out the top five.
Cameron Ruggles earned valuable points with a UCAR division victory while Wendell White and Pete Sullivan picked up wins in the Any Car division 20 lap.
Late Models will be featured in Saturday’s race. Gates open at 5 p.m.
