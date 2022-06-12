Sellers earns fifth victory of season at Dominion Raceway

Peyton Sellers survived a rain delay and three 50-lap segment to win Saturday's Soles 4 Souls Charity Big One late model race at Dominion Raceway.

Mason Bailey took the pole, with Daniel Silvestri starting first after the invert. The first 50-lap segment was clean and green, and Logan Clark jumped out to the lead early and never looked back. Rounding out the top three were Sellers and Bailey.

As the first stage break started, so did the rain causing a red flag delay. Eventually the track was dried, and Sellers took the lead after just two laps and won the second 50-lap segment. Bailey and Silvestri were second and third, respectively.

On the first lap of the final stage, Sellers ran into an issue with Bailey and fell to the 13th position on the restart. Barnes and Silvestri started the last stage 1-2 following the caution. Halfway in, another caution took out several contending cars (Barnes, Silvestri and Dustin Storm). With 27 laps to go, Chase Borrow took the restart, but Sellers needed little time to pass him for his fifth victory of the year.

Barnes came from the back of the pack to come home second, and Clark came home third.

The Modified division held a season-long 50-lap feature, and Mike Rudy took over the lead after 16 laps and took home the checkered flag for his third win on the season. Kayla Surles and Johnson rounded out the top three.

Also Saturday night, Hunter Wise won the USAC feature and Chris Burruss took the Any Car feature.

Friday night action for the Soles 4 Souls saw Cameron Ruggles pick up the win in the UCAR division, Richard Powers got the checkered for the win in the Dominion Stock division, and John Andrews won the 4/6 cylinder Any Car division.

This coming Saturday the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour makes its only stop at Dominion this season. Local drivers Davey Callihan, who will be making his CARS Tour debut, Conner Jones and Mini Tyrell will be in attendance. Track regular Chase Burrow will also be back attempting to bolster his rookie the year standings.

Other drivers expected to be at Dominion will be Kayden Honneycutt, Carson Kvapil, Chad McCumbee, Conner Hall, Mason Diaz and Bobby McCarty. Also in action will be the Virginia Racer Late Models with twin features, UCARS, ANYCARS, twin Legends and Bandos.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and green flag drops at 7 pm.