Sellers, Pembelton split Dominion races

After two consecutive rainout weekends, the Geico Late Models rolled into Dominion Raceway Saturday for twin 60-lap features. Not surprisingly, the Sellers Racing stable took both victories.

Landon Pembelton took the pole over Peyton Sellers with a 15.255 to Sellers 15.273. Michael Hardin, then Doug Barnes, took the early lead, but Sellers moved to the front only 18 laps in. Barnes stayed right in his tire tracks for a while, but Sellers navigated multiple cautions and drove away for his fourth win on the year. Barnes came home second, Pembelton third and Davey Callihan fourth.

the second feature saw Mason Bailey on the pole following the invert. Sellers again took the lead after nine laps, but stable mate Pembelton came along, and the two waged one of the best battles on the young season.

Just past the halfway point, the two came upon a lapped car. Sellers went outside with Pembelton to the inside, creating a three-wide situation in turns three and four. Pembelton emerged with a car-length lead. The two swapped the lead several more times over the last 20 laps until Pembelton bumped Sellers just enough to drive by and away for his first victory of the year. Rounding out the top three were Sellers and Callihan.

Following the second feature, Sellers, Bailey and Pembelton boarded a helicopter and headed to South Boston Speedway to compete in twin 75-lap features and a possible bonus payout for winning features at two tracks in the same day. None of the three were able to complete the feat.

Other winners Saturday included Kris Kurtz in the Mini Stock division; Brian Rundstrom Jr. in the INEX bando division; Alek Andrecs in the INEX Legends Division; Dan Rogers in the Dominion Stoc Division; and John Andrews in the Any Car 4/6-cylinder Division.

Dominion is off May 28th but will resume racing June 4 with Modified, Virginia Racer Late Models, UCARS and Any Car divisions. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.