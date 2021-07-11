Sellers sweeps Dominion Raceway late model events

Peyton Sellers continued his recent dominance at Dominion Raceway Saturday night by taking both twin 60-lap features and widening the gap in the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Model points battle.

Sellers started out the night by taking the pole with a lap time of 15.36 edging Doug Barnes (15.37). Following the redraw, Sellers started fourth, with John Goin out front, but Sellers assumed the lead for good only 17 laps in.

Due to the mandatory eight-car invert, Sellers started eighth in the second feature putting Barnes on the pole. Goin led early, but after biding his time, Sellers finally took with 16 laps left and finished the sweep. As in the first race, Goin and Masson Bailey rounded out the top three. Barnes ended up finishing 12th after becoming ill in the car.

The Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks ran twin 20-lap features that saw Richard Powers and Dan Rogers split victory lane time. Rogers started dead last in the field for the first race but exploited a yellow caution flag to gain ground and finished a close second behind Powers. In the nightcap, Rogers held off Carson Higgs following a late caution, while Powers finished third and extended his season points lead.