Sellers wins two Late Model features at Dominion Raceway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peyton Sellers won the twin 60-lap Late Model feature races Saturday night at Dominion Raceway.

Starting from the fifth and eighth spots, respectively, Sellers pick his way through the field to get out front in both races and cruise to the victories. He has seven victories on the season.

Mike Looney was runner-up in the first race, followed by Daniel Silvestri, John Goin, Aaron Donnelly and Mike Diaz. The top-five finishers behind Sellers in the second race were Diaz, Looney, Goin and Sergio Pena.

In the Dominion Stocks 40-lap feature, Bobby Curtis went flag to flag to get his second win on the season. Second through fifth were Richard Powers, Burke, Dan Rogers and Barry Beebe. Curtis gained ground on points leader Burke with two races left.

The INEX series Legends race featured $2,600 for the winner, and Tommy Jackson pulled away from Ryan Matthews to claim the purse. Dylan Spain, Matthews, Daniel Carter and Alex Andrecs rounded out the top five.

Ryley Music claimed the INEX Bandaleros feature for his third win of the season, padding his cushion in the points race with three races left.

In other races: